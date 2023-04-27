Home Cities Kochi

Colombo calling: Sri Lanka expands tourism with Indian counterparts  

Sri Lanka tourism continues to expand its warm bilateral and cultural ties with its Indian counterparts by venturing into a series of road shows in key cities till April 28.

Published: 27th April 2023 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Srilankan tourism minister Harin Fernando and Brand ambassador Sanath Jayasurya in Kochi on Wednesday | T P Sooraj

Srilankan tourism minister Harin Fernando and Brand ambassador Sanath Jayasurya in Kochi on Wednesday | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Sri Lanka tourism continues to expand its warm bilateral and cultural ties with its Indian counterparts by venturing into a series of road shows in key cities till April 28. The first roadshow was held in Chennai on Monday, followed by one in Kochi (Wednesday). The final one will be held in Bengaluru on Friday.

Sri Lanka is witnessing a considerable increase in tourist arrivals with India leading the way. 
The event also focuses on promoting a myriad of tourism experiences, highlighting the positive message that Sri Lanka is open for leisure, business and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) tourism.

A delegation of over 30 Sri Lankan travel agencies and hotels are part of the promo activities, with the delegation led by Lankan Tourism Minister Harin Fernando, Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau chairman Chalaka Gajabahu, and Sri Lanka Convention Bureau chairman Thisum Jayasuriya, and tourism ambassador Sanath Jayasurya.

“The last three months alone have seen 8,000 tourist arrivals a day, highest since 2018,” says Harin.
“Besides its rich heritage of 2,500 years, Sri Lanka offers a spectacular array of destinations and products such as wellness and yoga, beaches, shopping, cuisine, adventure and wildlife. The added attraction for the Indian market is the very well-laid-out Ramayana circuit. The time is perfect to experience the warm hospitality of our people.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
  Sri Lanka tourism
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Won't notify fact-checking unit for fake news against govt till July 5: Centre tells Bombay HC
Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Bihar jail days after prison rule change
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Arunachal: HC declares BJP MLA's election void for concealing info on properties
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Legal tangle in UP: Man alleges cops filed charges against his son who died 17 years ago

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp