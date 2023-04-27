Colombo calling: Sri Lanka expands tourism with Indian counterparts  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sri Lanka tourism continues to expand its warm bilateral and cultural ties with its Indian counterparts by venturing into a series of road shows in key cities till April 28. The first roadshow was held in Chennai on Monday, followed by one in Kochi (Wednesday). The final one will be held in Bengaluru on Friday.

Sri Lanka is witnessing a considerable increase in tourist arrivals with India leading the way.

The event also focuses on promoting a myriad of tourism experiences, highlighting the positive message that Sri Lanka is open for leisure, business and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) tourism.

A delegation of over 30 Sri Lankan travel agencies and hotels are part of the promo activities, with the delegation led by Lankan Tourism Minister Harin Fernando, Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau chairman Chalaka Gajabahu, and Sri Lanka Convention Bureau chairman Thisum Jayasuriya, and tourism ambassador Sanath Jayasurya.

“The last three months alone have seen 8,000 tourist arrivals a day, highest since 2018,” says Harin.

“Besides its rich heritage of 2,500 years, Sri Lanka offers a spectacular array of destinations and products such as wellness and yoga, beaches, shopping, cuisine, adventure and wildlife. The added attraction for the Indian market is the very well-laid-out Ramayana circuit. The time is perfect to experience the warm hospitality of our people.”

