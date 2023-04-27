Conversations inside a fridge, and more...

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Ever imagined what happens inside a fridge when the door is closed? In Sanish Divakaran’s world, the veggies and fruits converse and cook up a storm with their shenanigans. They have a story, and in some cases, it is as bizarre as a love story between a pomegranate and a coconut.

Every little thing, even the minutest detail that is often overlooked, has a fair share of significance in Sanish’s video illustration stories. The founder of Wabi Sabi art design house — a digital art, branding, and advertising firm based in Muvattupuzha, Sanish started creating one-minute stories and illustrations when he realised he could easily make people understand his thoughts through illustrations.

“I observe every minute thing in daily life. And I like to portray situations I come across with a flair of humour. For example, if I see a line of ants, I’d immediately imagine conversations that are likely to happen between them,” he says.

Creating funny, thought-provoking illustrations and short videos was never a part of Sanish’s plan until 2018. “I served the Indian Navy as an air handler. Later, after I took VRS, I decided to take up what I believe as my forte, art, as a professional career,” says Sanish.

Though art remained prevalent throughout his life since childhood, like scribblings on the back of his notebook, the army life which he undertook at the age of 19 curtailed him from pursuing his passion. “The atmosphere in the defence sector is quite sophisticated. In the initial days, there was no room for any entertainment as such. So I decided to sketch incidents in the naval base,” says Sanish.

Crash landings to conversations between air traffic control officers, all became comic illustrations. “I pinned them on notice boards. This became a daily routine. And my drawings became a topic of discussion among my superiors too,” he says.

“When it comes to illustration, there’s a fine line between being funny and insulting. However, I make sure to put a smile on everyone’s face. Slowly people started expecting my pocket drawings every day, and when my work got accepted, I decided to leave the secure job to pursue my passion.”

Though he had a rough start post-retirement, he did make his peace with freelance work before setting up his art design house. Sanish’s story illustrations connect so well with the common man and the voice-over he delivers sets the mood. The ideas are picked from his daily observations. Like, the story of Papayas compalining about their doomed fates.

“While driving, I saw a woman trying to pluck papaya using a stick, poking and pulling several times to bring it down. In my head, I imagined that there would be no other fruit that would go through so much pain,” says Sanish. The story developed into a bunch of papayas sharing their plight with god, who visited earth for the first time.

Sanish’s six-year-old son, Siddharth also plays a role in the ideation process. In fact, he is also a frequent character in the illustrations. He is known as Siddhu. The stories of the mischievous, curious kid are often fun to watch. Sometimes he is also a superhero in the insect world.

“Honestly, there is no dearth of content. Whenever my son does or sees something, he’ll run up to me and explain his action in detail. It could be either him saving a bug from drowning in a bucket of water or him bottling up a spider and demanding it to make him Spiderman. All of these provide plenty of content for me,” Sanish says.

He draws his cute characters on a sheet of white paper using a black airline pen. The process is finished in one go. “I’m skilled in using a pen, as buying a pencil along with a sharpener and eraser was a costlier affair during my school days. Pen was much cheaper. So now I can draw without leaving any errors,” says Sanish.

Also, he never writes down the storylines. Character development and the nitty-gritty of dialogues happen during his drive home from the office. “Sometimes I would even enact the situation on that journey,” he adds.

One of his characters ‘thumbi’ (dragonfly) has even crossed a million views on Instagram. He now plans to introduce it in an upcoming series too.

Instagram: @sanishdivakaran

