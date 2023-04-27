Island tourism to get boost with Kochi Water Metro

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: All eyes, especially of those in the tourism industry, are on Kochi Water Metro as its first phase raises the anchor. The hitherto untapped tourism potential of the islands doting the backwaters will be revealed once the water metro project goes full-scale. This fervent hope is being shared not only by the people associated with the tourism industry in the state but also by the residents of these islands.

According to Mahadevan P, a research scholar in tourism, the start of the first phase of the water metro will lead to an increase in the number of visitors. “The novelty of it and also the comfort the vessels provide are the attractions,” he said.

But, for now, the tourists will only have the option to make trips on High Court-Vypeen and Vyttila-Kakkanad routes. According to a tourism industry insider, the present routes will do nothing when it comes to tapping the tourism potential of the islands. “These are the main routes. Only when the routes are spread out connecting the many islands will it benefit the tourism industry,” she said.

Presently, all the water routes of Kochi city connect Ernakulam with Mattanchery, Fort Kochi, Bolgatty and Vypeen. However, according to Mahadevan, infrastructure development works are going on for terminals in other places.

“Most of the islands are scattered to the north of Ernakulam. Surprisingly, not only the visitors but also a large section of the Kochiites are unaware of these islands and the immense tourism potential they can offer,” he said.

Huge rush at the terminal on the day of its commercial launch | T P Sooraj

He said, “Thousands of tourists who come in luxury cruise liners are taken by road to Alappuzha and Kumarakom for backwater experience. This is happening at a time when Ernakulam has a treasure trove of pristine islands like Thanthonnithuruthu, Mulavukadu, Moolampilly, Pizhala, Kadamakkudy and Kothad towards the north. To the south of West Kochi, there is the popular backwater destination of Kumbalangi which has the distinction of being the state’s first tourism village. All the islands can be easily accessed by boat from Ernakulam.”

As part of the water metro project, terminal facilities will be coming up at many of these places including Pizhala, Kothad and Varappuzha. Each of these places has its specific attractions and experience.

“In the later phase, the water metro can also explore the backwater front of villages within Vypeen island like Nedungad and may try to connect Cherai. From here, visitors can connect with the existing boat-based tourist packages of the prestigious Muziris Heritage Project. There is also a possibility for a heritage boat route connecting Fort Kochi and Mattancherry with the sites in the Muziris region,” said Mahadevan, former DTPC secretary of Thrissur.

He said, “Kochi Water Metro can also explore the possibility of chartered boat cruises during the tourist season. There is a need for a properly planned tourism wing in water metro for the promotion and marketing of the backwater islands and associated attractions.”

KOCHI: All eyes, especially of those in the tourism industry, are on Kochi Water Metro as its first phase raises the anchor. The hitherto untapped tourism potential of the islands doting the backwaters will be revealed once the water metro project goes full-scale. This fervent hope is being shared not only by the people associated with the tourism industry in the state but also by the residents of these islands. According to Mahadevan P, a research scholar in tourism, the start of the first phase of the water metro will lead to an increase in the number of visitors. “The novelty of it and also the comfort the vessels provide are the attractions,” he said. But, for now, the tourists will only have the option to make trips on High Court-Vypeen and Vyttila-Kakkanad routes. According to a tourism industry insider, the present routes will do nothing when it comes to tapping the tourism potential of the islands. “These are the main routes. Only when the routes are spread out connecting the many islands will it benefit the tourism industry,” she said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Presently, all the water routes of Kochi city connect Ernakulam with Mattanchery, Fort Kochi, Bolgatty and Vypeen. However, according to Mahadevan, infrastructure development works are going on for terminals in other places. “Most of the islands are scattered to the north of Ernakulam. Surprisingly, not only the visitors but also a large section of the Kochiites are unaware of these islands and the immense tourism potential they can offer,” he said. Huge rush at the terminal on the day of its commercial launch | T P Sooraj He said, “Thousands of tourists who come in luxury cruise liners are taken by road to Alappuzha and Kumarakom for backwater experience. This is happening at a time when Ernakulam has a treasure trove of pristine islands like Thanthonnithuruthu, Mulavukadu, Moolampilly, Pizhala, Kadamakkudy and Kothad towards the north. To the south of West Kochi, there is the popular backwater destination of Kumbalangi which has the distinction of being the state’s first tourism village. All the islands can be easily accessed by boat from Ernakulam.” As part of the water metro project, terminal facilities will be coming up at many of these places including Pizhala, Kothad and Varappuzha. Each of these places has its specific attractions and experience. “In the later phase, the water metro can also explore the backwater front of villages within Vypeen island like Nedungad and may try to connect Cherai. From here, visitors can connect with the existing boat-based tourist packages of the prestigious Muziris Heritage Project. There is also a possibility for a heritage boat route connecting Fort Kochi and Mattancherry with the sites in the Muziris region,” said Mahadevan, former DTPC secretary of Thrissur. He said, “Kochi Water Metro can also explore the possibility of chartered boat cruises during the tourist season. There is a need for a properly planned tourism wing in water metro for the promotion and marketing of the backwater islands and associated attractions.”