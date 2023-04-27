Over 6,500 passengers ride on 1st day of service in Kochi Water Metro

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A large crowd gathered at the High Court terminal to take a ride on the country’s first water metro, which commenced its commercial service on Wednesday to Vypeen at 7am. On the first day of service, ridership touched 6,559. The last service was at 8pm.

“The crowd was beyond our expectations. We knew that there would be a crowd, but the situation was such that it was unmanageable after a point,” said an official with Kochi Water Metro. “We had to close the gates to manage the crowd inside the terminal for a few hours in the afternoon,” the official added.

According to officials, four boats operated between Vypeen-High Court terminals at 15-minute intervals on the day of the launch. As the rush became unmanageable, officials restricted the public’s entry to the terminal. “Since afternoon, large crowds that have gathered at the terminal have made the situation unmanageable for us. We had to close the main doors for some time until we could manage the situation,” said an official.

From children to senior citizens turned up to experience the journey. “It has been months since we have been reading about the water metro service in the media. Finally, I got the opportunity to take a ride. The overall system, including the terminal and boats, feels luxurious,” said Anoop Das, a resident of Ravipuram.

KOCHI: A large crowd gathered at the High Court terminal to take a ride on the country’s first water metro, which commenced its commercial service on Wednesday to Vypeen at 7am. On the first day of service, ridership touched 6,559. The last service was at 8pm. “The crowd was beyond our expectations. We knew that there would be a crowd, but the situation was such that it was unmanageable after a point,” said an official with Kochi Water Metro. “We had to close the gates to manage the crowd inside the terminal for a few hours in the afternoon,” the official added. According to officials, four boats operated between Vypeen-High Court terminals at 15-minute intervals on the day of the launch. As the rush became unmanageable, officials restricted the public’s entry to the terminal. “Since afternoon, large crowds that have gathered at the terminal have made the situation unmanageable for us. We had to close the main doors for some time until we could manage the situation,” said an official.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); From children to senior citizens turned up to experience the journey. “It has been months since we have been reading about the water metro service in the media. Finally, I got the opportunity to take a ride. The overall system, including the terminal and boats, feels luxurious,” said Anoop Das, a resident of Ravipuram.