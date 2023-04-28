Here cometh the comet: MG Motor's Comet may be small but has lot to offer

Home Cities Kochi

Published: 28th April 2023 10:35 AM

By Lekshmi C Pillai
Express News Service

KOCHI: When you look from outside, it may seem small; but when you go inside, you will see an expansive showroom’ — this was the very popular tagline of a textile showroom in Kerala. The latest electric car in India, Comet from MG Motor took me back to that ad campaign.I got one full day to drive the cute machine in Delhi. A car hardly three-meter (2.974m) in length, 1.5m in width and 1.64m in height is an example of design marvel. Though it has the smallest exterior within MG’s EV series, it has the interior space of a normal four-door hatchback.

Well-studied design

MG found that in these models, about 70% of the time, only the driver’s seat is occupied. The question is whether such solo trips require a four-door car. Or one with two wide doors with four seats? This led to the unique appearance of Comet. If the driver’s side is parked close to any obstacle, the step-through cabin feature allows one to get in and out comfortably through left door. All of this is made possible as Comet is designed as a fully electric car. It doesn’t require a lengthy bonnet and space for a petrol tank.  Yes, it has a boxy exterior — a courageous design indeed. There is a strip of piano-black chrome and an LED-connected lamp at the front. The headlights are at a lower position. The rear is also good-looking with an LED strip.

Interior

The front seats are high. The broad windshield offers a clear view of the front and the sides, making it easy for the driver to make correct decisions and manoeuvre smartly. The spacious legroom in the cabin is also a result of the 2.01m wheelbase. To enter the back row, the front seats have to be slid forward. It is an easy process. My only regret is the lack of thigh support in the back row. Those seats are advisable for kids only.
The Comet’s steering with pod-like controls gives the EV a modern gadget-like feel. The Rotary Gear Selector is also an attraction. The centre console is equipped with useful features such as electric window operation buttons and a 12-volt charging port. The in-built iSmart system comes with 55+ Connected Car Features & 100+ voice commands. It has a floating twin widescreen with a 10.25-inch head unit and a 10.25-inch digital cluster.

The power plant

Comet has a 17.3 kWh lithium-ion battery. When fully charged, it will run for 230 km. These are the statistics obtained from test drives in a controlled environment without using AC. As per real driving conditions, this will vary. But for sure, a 150-km range can be achieved easily. It also has a power of 42hp and a torque of 110 Nm. The driving is smooth as the electric motor provides this torque and power without delay. It has an automatic gear transmission system with Eco, Normal and Sport Drive modes. Also, there are three modes to adjust kinetic energy into electrical energy conversion (regenerative energy mode). However, there is no option for fast charging. It’ll take seven hours to charge from 0 to 100% but will charge up to 80% in five hours. To start the car one needs to double-tap the brake pedal. To switch it off, one can use the smart key or the button placed way beneath the steering area.

The verdict

Comet is ideal for day-to-day short-distance drives. Turning, taking a U-turn and reversing are effortless. Parking in any crowded space will be easy. Comet comes with all the safety standards like IP67 rated battery, two airbags, a parking camera, a sensor and more. At a price of Rs 7.98 lakh, it is the most affordable electric car.

