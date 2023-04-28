Kochi Water Metro offers novel backwater ride in the state

Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Water Metro (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

KOCHI: The Kochi Water Metro has finally started commercial service on the High Court-Vypeen and Vytilla-Kakkanad routes, attracting people from all over the state to experience the novel backwater ride. And, it is indeed a beauty.

The water metro offers a comforting ride with stunning views through the backwaters of Kochi, showing two entirely different worlds in Kochi. The High Court-Vypeen route provides a picturesque view – tourist boats, ships, skyscrapers, and the iconic bridges of Marine Drive – through the wide windows of the solar-powered, air-conditioned vessel that produce almost zero sound and vibration while cruising.

Meanwhile, the Vytilla-Kakkanad route offers a more serene, rustic backwater experience, allowing one to cut off from the din and dust of the city. The calming journey via Champakkara canal is surrounded by greenery, disappearing into the watery world of villages, with glimpses of Chinese fishing nets, fishermen in action, and various species of birds.

Notably, Vytilla has now emerged as probably the only place in India that has an integrated transport system with access to water metro, rail metro and bus service. Ensuring last-mile connectivity, a KSRTC feeder bus and e-autos have been arranged from Kakkanad Water Metro Terminal to Infopark.

“It feels like I am on vacation and taking a sightseeing boat ride, while I am actually heading for work,” says city-based techie Celin Joseph. “This service is truly beneficial for IT professionals like me. The AC boat ride, away from the traffic jams and pollution, comes at an affordable price.”

Shantha Menon, a homemaker from Kottayam, who came to Kochi with her friends on a city tour, says:
“Fortunately, the launch of the water metro service and our trip coincided. The boat is beautiful and spacious. My friends and I were amazed after the ride to Vypeen. It was so different from rickety government boats one usually sees.”

Highlights

Spacious AC boats with interiors similar to the metro trains
Jetties are disabled and elderly-friendly
Life jackets are provided on board to ensure the safety of passengers
Speed of the electric hybrid boat: 8-10 knots

Ticket fare
High Court-Vypeen: Rs 20 (single journey)  3.32km  15-20 minutes
Vytilla-Kakkanad: Rs 30 (single journey)  5.10km  20-25 minutes

Mega plan
Total project cost for 13 routes: Rs 1,136.83 crore
Plan to connect 10 islands with 78 electric boats and 38 terminals
Total network distance: 76km

