BJP may suspend Padmaja for flouting whip’s orders

Councillor supported no-confidence motion moved by the UDF

Published: 29th April 2023 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag. (Photo | PTI)

Representational image of BJP flag. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The BJP state leadership has decided to initiate tough action against the party councillor in the Kochi corporation, Padmaja S Menon, who violated the party whip and supported the no-confidence motion moved by the UDF against education standing committee chairman V A Sreejith on Wednesday. BJP state president K Surendran has issued a show-cause notice to Padmaja, seeking an explanation within three days. There are indications the party may suspend her. Surendran said the party will not tolerate defiance.

A prominent leader of the BJP in the state, Padmaja is also the national secretary of the Mahila Morcha. She was sent to Karnataka for election campaign and had informed the party Ernakulam district committee that she will not attend the council meeting and will be returning only on May 3. But Padmaja arrived in Kochi on April 26 and refused to accept the party whip. Sreejith lost his post as Padmaja’s vote helped the UDF to get the no-confidence motion passed in the council. 

The Left front stayed away from the voting. The standing committee, comprising nine members including the chairman, had four councillors each belonging to the LDF and the UDF, and one member from the BJP. Party leaders said Padmaja had, on many occasions, indicated that Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden and Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod were in touch with her. 

Daughter of trade union leader S C S Menon, Padmaja was a union chairperson of the KSU during her college days. She joined the BJP in 2014 and had contested the assembly poll from Ernakulam in 2021. She was elected to the Kochi corporation in a by-election held on May 18, 2022. 

BJP Ernakulam district president K S Shaiju said he has written to Surendran and the Mahila Morcha national leadership urging disciplinary action against Padmaja. “Padmaja had informed the party that she will return from Karnataka only on May 3. However, she came to Kochi on April 26 and supported no-confidence motion defying the party whip,” he said.

