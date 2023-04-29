Congress sets ball rolling for Lok Sabha poll in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam district Congress has kick-started its preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party will complete the booth-level organisational revamp soon, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said. He also called upon party block and mandalam presidents to prepare for the upcoming election.

“Leaders should monitor the inclusion of names in the voters’ list. The anti-people policies of the central and state governments should be exposed before the people through door-to-door campaigns,” Satheesan added. He was addressing the Congress district general body meeting on Friday.

“The Union and state governments are attempting to eliminate its political opponents through their anti-people policies. This should be resisted by strengthening the organisation. The anti-K-Rail agitation and the Supreme Court verdict on the buffer-zone issue are victories of opposition activism,” he added.

Over a thousand workers from the district will take part in the UDF secretariat march planned for May 20.

DCC president Muhammad Shiyas said all district office-bearers should conduct a self-introspection on whether they have achieved their booth-level targets in the ‘`138 challenge’ being conducted by KPCC for raising funds. He criticised the leaders for not properly performing the responsibilities assigned to them.

