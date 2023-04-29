Home Cities Kochi

Congress sets ball rolling for Lok Sabha poll in Ernakulam district

Over a thousand workers from the district will take part in the UDF secretariat march planned for May 20.

Published: 29th April 2023 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Ernakulam district Congress has kick-started its preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party will complete the booth-level organisational revamp soon, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said. He also called upon party block and mandalam presidents to prepare for the upcoming election. 

“Leaders should monitor the inclusion of names in the voters’ list. The anti-people policies of the central and state governments should be exposed before the people through door-to-door campaigns,” Satheesan added. He was addressing the Congress district general body meeting on Friday.

“The Union and state governments are attempting to eliminate its political opponents through their anti-people policies. This should be resisted by strengthening the organisation. The anti-K-Rail agitation and the Supreme Court verdict on the buffer-zone issue are victories of opposition activism,” he added.

Over a thousand workers from the district will take part in the UDF secretariat march planned for May 20.
DCC president Muhammad Shiyas said all district office-bearers should conduct a self-introspection on whether they have achieved their booth-level targets in the ‘`138 challenge’ being conducted by KPCC for raising funds. He criticised the leaders for not properly performing the responsibilities assigned to them. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Sabha Congress V D Satheesan
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp