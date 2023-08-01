Aluva murder: Complaint against man who led victim’s last rites

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An advocate on Monday approached the police against a Chalakkudy native who led the last rites of the five-year-old who was murdered by a Bihar native on July 28. Advocate Jiyas Jamal filed the complaint with the Aluva Police and Ernakulam rural police chief against Revath Babu alleging that his statement given to the media after the final rites of the victim was provocative and had the potential to trigger communal disharmony and riot.

After leading the last rites of the deceased at Aluva, Revath commented that no poojaris were ready to perform the rituals as the child belonged to a north Indian couple. He told reporters that following the request of the victim’s father, he searched for poojaris to perform last rites. But he could not find anyone ready for it. Thus he decided to lead the rituals for the child, Revath had said.

According to Jiyas, the statement of Revath was widely circulated and several people came out against poojaris on social media platforms. However, it was later found that the statement of Revath was baseless. “Several social media activists brought the video to my attention. It was found that his name appeared in connection with all controversial issues. He had also courted controversy when the issue of wild elephant Arikomban was widely discussed,” Jiyas said.

Meanwhile, Revath apologised to the public through social media platforms on Monday. “My intention was not to defame poojaris. That comment was a mistake on my part and I regret it. I know that poojaris take years of effort to learn and perform rituals,” he said.

