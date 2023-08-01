Home Cities Kochi

Aluva murder: Complaint against man who led victim’s last rites

After leading the last rites of the deceased at Aluva, poojari Revath Babu commented that no poojaris were ready to perform the rituals as the child belonged to a north Indian couple.

Published: 01st August 2023 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Following the brutal death of the 5-year-old girl in Aluva, Bharatiya Abhibhashaka Parishad takes out a protest march ‘Prathisheda Jwala’ near Gandhi Square on Monday. (Photo | T P Sooraj)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  An advocate on Monday approached the police against a Chalakkudy native who led the last rites of the five-year-old who was murdered by a Bihar native on July 28. Advocate Jiyas Jamal filed the complaint with the Aluva Police and Ernakulam rural police chief against Revath Babu alleging that his statement given to the media after the final rites of the victim was provocative and had the potential to trigger communal disharmony and riot. 

After leading the last rites of the deceased at Aluva, Revath commented that no poojaris were ready to perform the rituals as the child belonged to a north Indian couple. He told reporters that following the request of the victim’s father, he searched for poojaris to perform last rites. But he could not find anyone ready for it. Thus he decided to lead the rituals for the child, Revath had said. 

According to Jiyas, the statement of Revath was widely circulated and several people came out against poojaris on social media platforms. However, it was later found that the statement of Revath was baseless. “Several social media activists brought the video to my attention. It was found that his name appeared in connection with all controversial issues. He had also courted controversy when the issue of wild elephant Arikomban was widely discussed,” Jiyas said.

Meanwhile, Revath apologised to the public through social media platforms on Monday. “My intention was not to defame poojaris. That comment was a mistake on my part and I regret it. I know that poojaris take years of effort to learn and perform rituals,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murderAluva
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp