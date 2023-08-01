Corporation to chart out long-term solid waste management plan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Corporation is gearing up to formulate a comprehensive solid waste plan envisioning the requirements for the next 25 years. A long-term comprehensive plan is being prepared to rectify the existing solid waste management activities of the corporation and find sustainable solutions to the city’s waste management issues. The plan will be prepared by experts from the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project.

As the first step of the project, a public consultation meeting was held at the Town Hall on Monday to garner the views of the public. Mayor M Anilkumar said that, after the Brahamapuram issue, all government agencies worked together for Kochi and brought great changes. About eight hundred workers were newly added to the Haritha Karma Sena.

The participants at the event were divided into four groups and they gave suggestions on the matter. Experts appointed by Kerala Solid Waste Management Project recorded these suggestions and will prepare a comprehensive plan.

