Football taken into ‘custody’ as it hits parked police vehicle

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A football has become a hot topic of discussion after police seized it after it hit a police vehicle parked near the playground. The incident has led to a rift between football players in Nettoor and policemen at Panangad station near Kochi. A video shot by a youth about the incident that occurred on Friday at Panangad Ground was widely circulated on social media platforms.

The players seen in the video are members of the FIFA Nettoor team, which on Sunday bagged a trophy at the Sevens Football Tournament in Malappuram. Shahid, a 23-year-old Nettoor native, was among the group practising for the tournament at the open ground on Friday evening. Three sides of the ground were covered with nets, and the side facing the road was open.

“When we reached the ground to play football on Friday evening, we saw a police vehicle parked on the roadside near the ground, and police officials were engaged in a vehicle check. We approached the officials and requested them to move the vehicle as there were high chances of off-target shots hitting the vehicle and causing damage,” Shahid said.

However, they refused to do so. But when the game started, a shot hit the tyre of the police vehicle. The policemen turned furious and seized the ball. This sparked a verbal clash between the police and the players. Later, the police decided to take the ball to the Panangad police station. They ordered the players to collect the ball from the station. But the players refused to do so.

“We won’t go to the police station for the ball. We are sure that we have done nothing wrong. Now, officials are saying that we are drug abusers. We are part of a football league that was launched to promote football and dissuade youths from drug abuse,” Shahid said.

On the other hand, the police said such a step was taken considering the safety of motorists. Jinson Dominic, sub-inspector and in-charge of Panangad police station, said they are not against people playing football. “The issue is that neither the players nor people who watched the video took police action in the right sense. The players were playing very close to the road. What if the ball hits a scooter or a passing car? That can lead to fatal accidents. Though we could have registered a case against them, we decided not to do so as we also support sports players. We are hopeful that they might represent the district, the state, or even the country in the future,” he said.

Jinson said that considering the safety of people passing through the road, players should install a net closure. He said that no players have approached the police station to get the football back. He also added that the vehicle check was conducted near the ground following complaints about drug abuse in the area.

Social activist Jayachandran posted a screenshot of the video on his Facebook account. He said a new football has been bought, and players can come and collect it.

