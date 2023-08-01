Looking into geriatric dental problems  

Dr Manikandan G R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The lack of good oral hygiene can lead to a plethora of oral and general disorders. These incidents are happening at an alarming rate in the geriatric population. The global population is increasing at an annual rate of about 2 per cent, while the population of those over 65 years is increasing at a rate of 2.8 per cent.

Both developed, as well as underdeveloped countries, are expected to experience significant shifts in the age distribution of the population by 2050.

The fastest-growing population segment in most countries is the adults older than 80 years, which according to the United Nations estimates will make up nearly 20 per cent of the world’s population.

In India, the incidence of oral cancer happens at an alarming rate, especially among older men.

Various systemic diseases not only influence the patient’s ability to maintain oral hygiene but can also lead to complications. Though some impairments are not life-threatening, they affect a person’s quality of life to a serious extent.

Common oral problems

Root caries

It happens when the tooth root is exposed to decay-producing acids. The tooth roots become exposed as gum tissue recedes from the tooth.

Roots do not have any enamel to protect them and are more prone to decay than the crown of the teeth.

Gum or periodontal disease

It is caused by dental plaque and made worse by food left in teeth, use of tobacco products, poor-fitting removable dentures, fixed prostheses, clasps, poor diet, and certain diseases such as anaemia, cancer, and diabetes. It is most commonly found among older adults. The ultimate complication is tooth loss and uneven jaw bone.

Residual Ridge Resorption

There is a rapid rate of ridge resorption as age advances. It increases three to fourfold among patients with uncontrolled diabetics. As a result, artificial teeth or dentures may get loosened periodically and there will be a need for frequent relining or refabrication

Denture-induced stomatitis

Ill-fitting dentures, poor dental hygiene, or a buildup of the fungus Candida albicans cause this condition, which is an inflammation of the tissue underlying a denture.

Oral Candidiasis

Other than dentures, diseases or drugs that affect the immune system can trigger the overgrowth of the fungus Candida albicans in the mouth.

Discolouration of teeth

Caused to some extent by changes in dentin that underlie the tooth enamel and by a lifetime of consuming stain-causing foods and beverages. Also caused by thinning of the outer enamel layer that lets the darker yellower dentin show through.

Dry mouth: Caused by reduced saliva flow, which can be a result of cancer treatments that use radiation to the head and neck area, as well as certain diseases such as Sjögren’s syndrome, and side effects of some medications.

Diminished taste sensation

While advancing age impairs the sense of taste, diseases, medications, and dentures can also contribute to this sensory loss.

Keep in mind

Daily brushing and flossing of natural teeth is essential to keeping them in good oral health. Plaque can build up quickly on the teeth of seniors, especially if oral hygiene is neglected, and lead to periodontal disease and

dental caries.

It’s important for all individuals regardless of age to maintain good oral health

Brush at least twice a day with fluoride-containing toothpaste

Use dental floss or interdental brushes at least once a day

Rinse with an antiseptic mouthwash once or twice a day

Visit your dentist once in six months for cleaning and oral check-up

Have proper communication with the dentist regarding medical problems

Keep blood sugar and pressure under control

Keep the dentures clean and inspect them frequently

Frequent self-examination for any white and red oral lesions or ulcerations

Refrain from smoking, using other forms of tobacco and areca nuts

Seek dental treatment without delay whenever any dental problem is detected and avoid self-treatment

(The writer is a consultant periodontist at the Government Urban Dental Clinic, Thiruvananthapuram, and Healthcare Convenor, Society of Periodontists and Implantologists of Kerala)

