Creche facility for kids of migrant workers soon: Industries Minister

The minister also directed the police and excise to conduct special checks to prevent drug abuse among migrant workers and ensure proper registration of rented buildings with local bodies.

Published: 02nd August 2023 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 11:14 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To ensure the safety of migrant workers’ children, the government plans to establish daycare and creches in schools located in Aluva and Perumbavoor regions, Industries Minister P Rajeeve has said. 

At a special meeting held at the district collectorate on Tuesday,  the minister stated that the possibility of opening daycare centres in schools where the children study is being considered.

This initiative aims to prevent situations where children are left alone at home after school hours and on holidays while their parents are at work. Additionally, the government will conduct a mass registration drive for guest workers in collaboration with the labour, police, excise, and local self-government departments.

The minister also directed the police and excise to conduct special checks to prevent drug abuse among migrant workers and ensure proper registration of rented buildings with local bodies. Finally, to prevent criminal incidents in vacant buildings where migrant workers reside, the police will conduct special surveillance round the clock.

