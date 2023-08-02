World Breastfeeding Week; enable breastfeeding, support nursing mothers

Dr Rohin Abraham By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Every year, the first week of August is celebrated as World Breastfeeding Week. It is a timely reminder of the role breastfeeding plays in providing optimal health and nutrition for newborns and infants. The day aims to create awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding and it also highlights the challenges that prevent it from becoming a widespread practice.

Breast milk is a complete source of nutrition and supports the optimal growth and development of newborns. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends breastfeeding a baby for six months after birth. And after that, provide nutritionally adequate foods along with breast milk.

The theme of this year’s World Breastfeeding Week is ‘Empowering Parents, Enabling Breastfeeding’. It highlights the crucial role of the mother, father and society at large to create a supportive environment.

It also comes with the understanding that breastfeeding is a shared responsibility, the step towards ensuring its success.

The importance

Breast milk produced by the mother during the first few days is called colostrum. It is said to be the first vaccine a baby gets after birth. It is rich in proteins, immunoglobulins, and secretory IgA, in addition to being abundantly rich in calories.

Breast milk contains essential antibodies, enzymes and hormones that strengthen immune systems, protecting against various respiratory infections and diarrhoea. It also reduces allergies like asthma and eczema. It is noticed that children who are breastfed have significantly higher intelligence compared to babies that receive substitutes.

Babies also get immunity from diseases the mother contracted recently through antibodies in breast milk. Also, the bonding established during this period is crucial to the early emotional development of the baby.

Benefits for the mother

Mothers also benefit significantly from breastfeeding. It helps with postpartum recovery by reducing the risk of bleeding and promoting quicker uterine shrinkage. Additionally, breastfeeding has been linked to a lower risk of breast and ovarian cancer, also Type 2 diabetes. It also causes lactational amenorrhea, which acts as a natural form of contraception.

Challenges

Despite numerous advantages, many widespread misconceptions prevent the adoption and continuation of this tradition. Campaigns during Breastfeeding Week 2023 should focus on dispelling myths and promoting evidence-based information about breastfeeding.

Both social and workplace barriers often discourage breastfeeding. Policies supporting paid maternity leave, flexible working hours, provision of designated areas and breastfeeding breaks are vital.

Both the Union and state governments have recently taken the initiative of providing exclusive breastfeeding corners in public places like bus stands and railway stations. Paediatricians, obstetricians, labour room staff, and other nursing staff have to take the lead role in implementing this mission.

Public health initiatives aimed at increasing awareness and providing resources and guidance help empower parents to make informed choices. Ultimately, the goal should be to promote breast milk and garner widespread support for nursing mothers. By working together, we can help ensure that all babies have access to the best possible start of their life.

