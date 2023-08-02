Inspection intensified at migrant labourers’ camps

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Maradu municipality has intensified inspections in areas where migrant labourers are residing in large numbers. The inspections were conducted with the help of the health department of the civic body. The owners of the buildings where the migrant workers stay have been issued notices to rectify the shortcomings and ensure basic facilities.

“During the inspection, it was found that most of the places where the migrant workers reside had stagnant sewage. Too many people were allowed to live in small rooms. There were no proper toilet facilities at the place. There was no proper waste disposal system as well,” said Antony Ashanparambil, chairman of Maradu municipality.

“Notices have been issued to the owners of the buildings, and action will be taken if measures are not taken to rectify it,” he added. He further said that migrant labourers are also staying in lodges that do not have adequate facilities.

“Due to limited facilities, disposal of waste generated in such areas has become a vexing issue for nearby residents. Also, the directive to submit valid ID proofs of the inmates at the nearby police station for verification is not being followed properly,” said the chairman.

