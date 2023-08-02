INTERVIEW | I sing to make people happy: Kallara Gopan

Aarcha Lekshmi M R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Even without the lustre of cinema, Kallara Gopan has touched the hearts of Malayalis. In his over-four-decades-long music career, Gopan has reached the ears and hearts of all with his evergreen drama songs.

Recently, Gopan bagged the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award for best male singer, his ninth, with the rendition of “Kannukalyezhuthum…, Kavithakal Padarthan…” in KPAC’s latest drama. Following this feat, TNIE catches up with the accomplished singer for a candid conversation.

Edited excepts:

This is your ninth Akademi Award. How do you feel?

I’m delighted. I got my first award in 1994 for Souparnika’s Thevaram. The songs were composed by Arjunan Master. The fact is, songs in Master’s compositions have brought me the most awards - seven. Also, one of the award-winning songs was my composition. My latest award is for my work in KPAC’s play, Aparajitha. Though I didn’t enjoy many opportunities in the film industry, I’m happy that I got the chance to sing many good songs and win many awards in the theatre industry.

How did you get into music, and who introduced you to the theatre field?

There was no musical tradition in my family. Despite my father’s lack of formal music training, he sang well. It was from him that I got the desire to learn music. Natarajan sir, a music teacher from our locality, was my first teacher.

After matriculation, though I applied for a music diploma course at Swathi Thirunal music academy [the new Swathi Thirunal music college], I could not pass the interview. I was depressed. Then one day, I met Babu Narendran, a music tutor, who took me to a drama rehearsal centre of Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangam. It was a 3-4 month proletarian theatre rehearsal camp, and P K Venukutty Nair sir was its director. That was the first time I stepped into the world of music and drama.

What was it like to go from singing for plays to ganamelas?

Despite the rejection, I reapplied for a music diploma course at Swathi Thirunal music academy. Thistime, I was lucky — I got in. While there, I got an opportunity in an amateur drama at the Nehru Youth Center in Venjaramoodu. In 1983, they started professional plays, which is today’s Souparnika Drama Group. It was the time of live music. A team of musicians and orchestra accompanied the theatre group on their travels. However, this was short-lived, as they introduced recorded music for drama two years later. Then, I got to be part of the Trivandrum Arts Society. That’s when I grew as a playback singer. I met many music scholars during this time — Devarajan Master, Raghavan Master, Dakshinamurthy Swami, Arjuna Master, and so on.

Awards till now…

With God’s grace, I could bag the Kerala state award for best male singer in professional drama from 1994 to 2022. For my contributions to light music, I was felicitated with Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award in 2000, and many more.

Have you faced many difficulties in your career?

The music career, too, has its ups and downs. I like good songs. I always sing songs that I can enjoy. I do not sing for the crowd. Some people like these songs, but there are also others who don’t. A career in music comes with its vicissitudes.

What kind of songs do you like to sing?

I enjoy all kinds of songs — from old, evergreen songs to the latest, trending songs. But I have my style. I’m a singer who loves to sing songs that can make people happy and peaceful. Sometimes this is best achieved through melodies.

About Narayani…

She is my elder daughter. She pursued her post-graduation in MSW. Even from childhood, she had a taste for music. She is currently studying Hindustani music under Apreethitha Banerjee.

Now she is in Ernakulam. She is one of the jury members in a prominent television music reality show. I’m happy that she has created a niche in the music world.

New works…

I’m working on Souparnika’s next, Manikarnika. It is the story of the legendary freedom fighter, the Rani of Jhansi. There are also a few music concerts in the coming months.

