Medicos from Ukraine being denied right to practise: Hibi Eden

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Addressing the refusal of the Kerala State Medical Council (KSMC) to register MBBS graduates from Ukraine, MP Hibi Eden has taken up the issue and written a letter urging urgent intervention. In the letter, the MP emphasised the unfortunate predicament faced by these MBBS graduates.

“Numerous qualified MBBS graduates from Ukraine, who possess full competence and expertise in their medical field, are currently facing an unfortunate situation in Kerala. As you are well aware, by law, a doctor must obtain registration from the KSMC to practise medicine in our state.

However, a significant number of eligible candidates, who have diligently pursued their medical studies and are eager to contribute their skills to the healthcare system in Kerala, are being denied the right to practice,” said the MP.

In the letter, Hibi also pointed out that all other states in India, except Kerala, have resolved this issue by allowing registration for qualified medicos from Ukraine and other foreign countries.

KOCHI: Addressing the refusal of the Kerala State Medical Council (KSMC) to register MBBS graduates from Ukraine, MP Hibi Eden has taken up the issue and written a letter urging urgent intervention. In the letter, the MP emphasised the unfortunate predicament faced by these MBBS graduates. “Numerous qualified MBBS graduates from Ukraine, who possess full competence and expertise in their medical field, are currently facing an unfortunate situation in Kerala. As you are well aware, by law, a doctor must obtain registration from the KSMC to practise medicine in our state. However, a significant number of eligible candidates, who have diligently pursued their medical studies and are eager to contribute their skills to the healthcare system in Kerala, are being denied the right to practice,” said the MP. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In the letter, Hibi also pointed out that all other states in India, except Kerala, have resolved this issue by allowing registration for qualified medicos from Ukraine and other foreign countries.