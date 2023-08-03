Home Cities Kochi

Artist Namboothiri memorial evening

Artist Madanan, who had worked with Namboothiri for a long time, will share his experiences and memories with the eminent artist at the memorial meeting on Thursday.

Artist Namboothiri. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To commemorate Artist Namboothiri, who passed away on July 7 at the age of 97, the Kurukshetra Prakashan Thapasya Kala Sahityavedi launched a two-day exhibition of his drawings at Kurukshetra Books, Kaloor, on Wednesday.

The tribute event will culminate with a memorial meeting at 5.30 PM on Thursday. “Artist Namboothiri was very fond of Kerala’s traditional arts,” said distinguished chenda artist Gopikrishnan Thampuran, who inaugurated the exhibition. 

“He enjoyed Kathakali and observed the minutest details of it. He used to draw pictures of some scenes when Kathakali was being performed. He was a man who talked less and created much.” Over 100 drawings of Namboothiri have been exhibited as part of the tribute organised under the joint auspices of Thapasya Literary Forum and Kurukshetra Books. 

Artist Madanan, who had worked with Namboothiri for a long time, will share his experiences and memories with the eminent artist at the memorial gathering. He will be joined by Janmabhumi news editor Murali Parappuram.

