Corporation's design fellowship programme launched

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation, in collaboration with the National Institute of Design and the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), has launched a four-month design fellowship programme. The programme commenced with a two-day workshop involving 14 students and corporation councillors.

“As a city focused on development activities, Kochi needs a perspective that addresses the needs of all sections of society and an excellent housing system to implement it. Kochi has the potential to rank among the best cities in the world and should adopt urban design practices that modern cities are using,” said Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar during the workshop held at the BTH Hotel.

During the workshop, the participating students presented on a range of topics, including waste management, sustainable urban development, participatory planning, heritage conservation, and the design of public spaces.

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation, in collaboration with the National Institute of Design and the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), has launched a four-month design fellowship programme. The programme commenced with a two-day workshop involving 14 students and corporation councillors. “As a city focused on development activities, Kochi needs a perspective that addresses the needs of all sections of society and an excellent housing system to implement it. Kochi has the potential to rank among the best cities in the world and should adopt urban design practices that modern cities are using,” said Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar during the workshop held at the BTH Hotel. During the workshop, the participating students presented on a range of topics, including waste management, sustainable urban development, participatory planning, heritage conservation, and the design of public spaces.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });