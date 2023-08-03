Home Cities Kochi

Monson Mavunkal case: Youth Congress leader arraigned accused

Officials said that an investigation into the financial transactions of Monson revealed that Youth Congress leader Ebin Abraham received money on several occasions.

Published: 03rd August 2023 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Monson Mavunkal

Controversial self-styled antique dealer Monson Mavunkal. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The crime branch team which is probing the cheating case involving conman Monson Mavunkal has arraigned Youth Congress leader Ebin Abraham as an accused. The investigation team also issued a notice to Ebin to appear before it for interrogation on August 8.

Recently, the crime branch filed a report at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court arraigning Ebin as the sixth accused in the cheating case. Crime branch officials said Ebin was made an accused after they got primary evidence that he received money from Monson. “Based on the evidence collected as part of the probe, we have issued a notice to Ebin to appear for questioning. The interrogation will be held at the crime branch office in Kalamassery,” a crime branch official said.

Officials said that an investigation into the financial transactions of Monson revealed that Ebin received money on several occasions. According to them, as Monson did not maintain any bank account, some of the transactions made to Ebin were through the accounts of his close aides and employees. The crime branch has also collected witness statements about Monson’s links with Ebin. 

There were reports that Ebin was close to Congress state president  K Sudhakaran, who is a co-accused in the case. A crime branch official said that they are probing whether Ebin acted as a link between Sudhakaran and Monson. Earlier, Sudhakaran was arrested by the crime branch in the case. But he was released as he had obtained anticipatory bail from Kerala High Court. 

Monson allegedly swindled Rs 10 crore from six businessmen claiming that his funds were blocked due to legal issues. Inspector G Lakshman and retired DIG S Surendran are also co-accused in the case.

CB issues fresh notice to IG

The crime branch on Wednesday issued a fresh notice to IG G Lakshman to appear for interrogation on August 11. The notice was issued after he failed to appear before the investigation team for questioning on July 31. The interrogation of the IPS officer is crucial as Monson maintained a close relationship with him. Earlier, he did not turn up for interrogation citing health issues 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
crime branchYouth CongressMonson Mavunkal
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp