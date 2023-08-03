Home Cities Kochi

Student concession: Bus operators protest

The Ernakulam District Private Bus Operators’ Association released a statement highlighting the terms and conditions for granting concessions to students.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Ernakulam District Private Bus Operators’ Association (EDPBOA) expressed strong displeasure and protested against the decisions taken after the meeting called by the District Collector to address the students’ bus concession issue. They alleged that the decisions were made without considering their perspective.

Nelson Mathew, the president of the association, stated that they cannot accept the unilateral decisions made during the meeting of the Students Travelling Facility Committee (STFC). The association released a statement highlighting the terms and conditions for granting concessions to students.

“All students studying in classes I to XII who have ID cards or are wearing the uniform will be allowed concession. However, the students studying in the colleges affiliated with the universities or tutorial colleges will have to produce the concession card issued by the STFC committee. Since many of the first-year degree courses in the colleges have just begun, the students can get concession cards from the STFC till August 21. Students not adhering to these conditions will not be given concession,” said the association.

Another issue highlighted by the association was the period of the concession.  “Concession will not be allowed to those going to or coming from tuitions or any other place,” he said. 

Yet another issue that has irked the association members is the unruly attitude of the students. “We won’t tolerate behaviours like blocking the bus and assaulting the staff. If the students have any issues they can file a complaint with the police or the MVD,” said Suneer. 

