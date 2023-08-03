Home Cities Kochi

Student’s death: Cops to approach court seeking custody of Anson

Investigations revealed that Anson had been riding the motorcycle without a valid licence for the past four years.

Anson Roy. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Muvattupuzha police have recorded the arrest of Anson Roy, a Kalloorkad native, in connection with the bike accident that resulted in the death of a student of Nirmala College.

Anson, who was also injured in the accident, was discharged from Kottayam Medical College and subsequently brought to Muvattupuzha police station for arrest. He has now been remanded in judicial custody and transferred to the Muvattupuzha Sub Jail. The police are planning to approach the court seeking custody of Anson to interrogate him further.

“We will approach the court seeking the custody of Anson.. He has now recovered from the injuries sustained during the accident and is deemed fit for questioning as part of the probe,” Riyas said.

Investigations revealed that Anson had been riding the motorcycle without a valid licence for the past four years. The police are also in the process of cancelling the registration of the motorcycle involved in the accident and are checking the history of traffic norm violations. The Motor Vehicle Department examined the motorcycle and found significant modifications. 

