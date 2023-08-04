Air India Express flight lands back in Kochi after take-off

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Sharjah-bound Air India Express flight IX 411 landed back in Kochi airport shortly after taking off on Wednesday late evening after some passengers reported a suspected burning smell inside the aircraft. “The engineering team inspected the aircraft, and initial findings show no evidence of smoke or technical issues.

The preliminary feedback suggests that the source of the pungent smell may have been attributed to the presence of onions or vegetables being carried in the cargo section of the aircraft,” said an Air India Express spokesperson.

According to the airport officials, the Air India Express flight from Kochi to Sharjah took off at 10 PM with 181 people, including cabin crew, on board.

“Shortly after taking off, the flight returned to the airport and made a safe landing at 10:50 PM stating the technical issue,” said the official. The aircraft was declared ‘Aircraft on Ground’ immediately, and all the arrangements were made for its landing within 5 minutes.

“After the safe landing, the passengers were shifted to the security cabin. The airline arranged another aircraft to carry the passengers, and the flight took off at 5:14 AM on Thursday,” said the spokesperson of Kochi airport.

