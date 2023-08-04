In the name of god; Malayali youths react to A N Shamseer’s statements on myths and Hindutva

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Statements from a recent speech by Speaker A N Shamseer at a school function in Ernakulam have stirred a controversy that’s now being dubbed “Sabarimala 2.0”.

Citing a few examples from Hindu mythology, Shamseer stated: “The only solution to all the problems of today is the promotion of science. Now, what are they trying to teach? Who invented the aeroplane? In my time, the answer used to be the Wright Brothers. Now that’s wrong… the plane dates back to the Hindutva era. Pushpaka Vimana was the world’s first plane."

He went on to state that plastic surgery dates back to the Hindutva era.

He said, “The answer to the question of who had the first plastic surgery is Ganesha, who had the body of a man and the head of an elephant. Myths are promoted in place of science. Science should be promoted here.”

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the BJP condemned the statements and warned of protests and legal action. Subsequently, NSS general secretary Sukumaran Nair came out vehemently demanding Shamseer’s apology. He took potshots at Shamseer’s religion, and said “Faith comes above science”.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, too, backed the demand for an apology and asked Shamseer to correct himself. Things took a nasty turn with cases being reportedly registered against some elderly women who took out a namajapa yatra — a procession chanting Lord Ganesha hymns – in Thiruvananthapuram.

BJP state president K Surendran censured the police action against the yatra. He stressed the “Speaker should maintain neutrality and adopt a non-discriminatory approach towards all religions”.

Meanwhile, CPM state secretary M V Govindan rallied behind Shamseer. “We don’t intend to apologise or change any statement... What he [Shamseer] said is absolutely true,” Govindan said at a press conference.

Shamseer maintained that he would not apologise, and stated that he had not intended to hurt any religious sentiments. He argued that he was only doing his duty.

‘Islamophobia will be stoked’

The core issue is distorting the history of science by replacing it with myths and thereby propagating pseudo-science. This is being done to claim that from Vedic times, modern science existed here. The ultimate goal is to establish the varna system as also scientific. Whatever the science wing of RSS, Vijnana Bharati, used to propagate is now being pushed forward. It is the people who initially said Ganapathi got an elephant’s head through plastic surgery who actually hurt religious sentiments. India has always been tolerant of criticism. Currently, there is an attempt to undermine the values of tolerance and secularism. It is not Shamseer’s statements that hurt any community, but those who spread myths and misinformation. Since Shamseer has a Muslim name, this incident is being used to spread Islamophobia.

Dinu Veyil, research scholar, Kochi

‘Sabarimala 2.0?’

We have many examples of right-leaning political activists trying to rewrite our history and promote unscientific notions. The first step was removing some parts of Mughal history. Then Darwin’s theory of evolution was moved from the high school syllabus and pushed to Class 12. That is why I agree with Shamseer. However, the response is shocking. Namajapa yatra has come back, a replica of the Sabarimala protests. That is worrying.

Aadhi, writer and B Ed student, Kozhikode

‘Unwanted, toxic disputes’

The current issue over A N Shamseer’s statements is nothing but a political agenda. The priority should be to push the kids to learn, research and expand their intellect. I fear this controversy could stoke unwanted, toxic disputes, especially among the older generations.

Ameen Sudheer, legal consultant, Kochi

‘Political gimmicks’

The Constitution clearly states that developing a “scientific temper’ is a fundamental duty. Shamseer is a person who holds a constitutional post. He has the freedom to act as per the Constitution. What is wrong with promoting scientific temper? What Shamseer said is relevant. The controversies and protests that followed are political gimmicks.

Naveen Suresh, research scholar, T’Puram

‘Unnecessary issue’

Myths should remain myths. Practising any religion and believing in myths is absolutely fine. But to say that faith is all that matters is not the right thing to do. Believers can choose to stay believers, but whipping up a political issue is unnecessary.

Vrinda S K, student, T’Puram

‘Waste of time’

I have not paid any attention to the controversy. I think we are missing many relevant concerns and wasting time on a non-issue. The speaker might have quoted specific examples. Let his critics also do the same with myths of other religions if that would satisfy them. No one is stopping anyone from promoting science.

Jovitta C S, part-time IT professional, Kochi

‘Can’t pit science against religion’

There is no need for such an uproar. We cannot say that either the believers or the non-believers are wrong. Beliefs stem from family and home, whereas scientific knowledge is gained through study. We can’t pit one against the other.

Anjali Anil, student, T’Puram

‘Why no comments on madrasas’

A N Shamseer’s comments smacked of a communal/political agenda, with selective targeting of Hinduism. Communists and atheists have always done that. People would have ignored this one, too, had Shamseer not been the assembly speaker, which is a constitutional post that’s meant to be apolitical or unbiased. Had he genuinely been sincere about education, shouldn’t he have also talked about reforms in madrassa education in Kerala? Forget that, two days ago the NIA sealed an academy in Malappuram, Green Valley, where the Popular Front of India held ideological and arms training. Did or will Shamseer or any other communist comment?

Geenius A, bank official, Palakkad

‘Myths are not science’

What Shamseer said is something every young person has to think about. We cannot put our faith, belief or feelings above logic or science. What he said is just this, focus on science. I think this issue is being politicised by NSS and others. If every parent starts believing what Sukumaran Nair said, children will grow up learning myths as science. Wouldn’t that harm our society? Even the prime minister speaks about such myths. That is why it is important to tell children that myths are not science. And that is what Shamseer did.

Devanjana R, journalism student, Kochi

‘He was just quoting’

First of all, Shamseer quoted examples because they were propagated by people in authoritative positions at educational bodies. In the current political context in India, no other religious beliefs are being propagated like Hinduism. Shamseer didn’t create those particular examples from thin air, right? It is evident to me he was not trying to hurt any religion. If Shamseer had spoken about Islam in a similar manner, a lot of people would have endorsed it.

Vaishnavi, postgraduate, Kozhikode

‘Science more important’

This controversy is unnecessary. Anyone with common sense can understand the ulterior motives behind this. The speaker said it was essential to develop scientific awareness. Science is more significant than beliefs. Faith is for those who need to believe; imposing it on others is not good.

Manju Nataraj, assistant professor, T’Puram

Should be careful’

Yesterday, I saw a vast gathering of people from several organisations protesting against Shamseer’s comments. Personally, I believe there is no need for such mass outrage. However, past events in Kerala have taught us that many people here still hold their beliefs close to their hearts. So such statements could be damaging. Politicians should be careful while commenting on religions or such sensitive subjects.

Vishnu M S, techie, T’Puram

‘Can’t mix both’

Lord Ganesha’s head being replaced by surgery or the first aircraft being ‘Pushpakavimana’ may be correct as long as we’re talking about myths. It is okay if people believe that. In a multi-religious country like India, every belief has its own importance. But, science, something that we study, is entirely different. We should not mix both.

Adhila P, student, T’Puram

‘A Leftist trademark’

Ridiculing Hinduism is a Leftist trademark, be it politicians or so-called intellectuals. Would Shamseer or his party have the guts to speak out against ‘myths’ in other religions? Would he dare to comment on his own religion? We all know what happened to Prof. T J Joseph. That said, I don’t wish to see any violence over the controversy. That’s been the beauty of Sanatan Dharma; it has thrived despite numerous onslaughts over hundreds of years.

Gopika K M, Bharatanatyam scholar, Kochi

‘Who is trying to teach myths?’

First, who is trying to teach Hindu myths in schools? Can you show me a document from NCERT or CBSE to substantiate his allegation? If you do so, I will back Shamseer. My understanding is that he was referring to remarks by the PM six or seven years ago in a totally different context during the inauguration of a private hospital. So, basically, Shamseer was raising a communal bogey, tarnishing a community. Else, why didn’t he make sweeping statements covering all religions, calling for scientific temper? The impact of such comments is beyond what meets the eye. Yesterday, for instance, some students at a dance school near my house were mocked by a few classmates for praying to the Ganesha idol there.

Madhusudhan Iyer, IT professional, Kochi

