Interstate stage carriages becoming key conduit to smuggle drugs: Cops

KOCHI: Interstate stage carriages transporting migrant labourers between Perumbavoor and northern states have become a major conduit for smuggling drugs into the state, say state police. Many migrant labourers from Orissa, Assam and Bihar depend on buses for travel to Kerala, and they bring the contraband that is easily available in the home states for sale to fellow workers here.

Ernakulam Rural SP Vivek Kumar told TNIE that a police team has been formed to strengthen surveillance on interstate drug peddlers. “Recently, we seized nearly 10kg of contraband from migrant workers during a search operation. We have crucial information about the transportation of drugs into the state. With the help of the excise department, we are conducting regular inspections in migrant settlements. We are closely monitoring those with a criminal background,” said Vivek Kumar.

Another officer said the stage carriages started conducting services from Perumbavoor to northern states after the pandemic. “The labourers opted for bus travel as they faced difficulty getting train and flight tickets. But when they return to Kerala from their native places, they bring large quantities of contraband by concealing them in their bags. Even now, the smuggling of drugs and narcotic substances is rampant. They get the drugs at cheap rates in their home states. When drugs reach Kerala, the price goes up, and the carriers earn a hefty profit. They sell 1kg of cannabis for over Rs 30,000. They get the same quantity for Rs 3,000 in their home state,” said an officer.

Recently, law enforcement seized 10kg of ganja and 10g of brown sugar from a tourist vehicle carrying guest workers from Assam to Perumbavoor. “The transportation of contraband via trains declined to a great extent after police and CRPF officials intensified their vigil. Now, they have turned to stage coaches,” the officer said. On average, seven to eight buses conduct services between Perumbavoor and northern states every week.

“We cannot say that everyone who travels by bus is a carrier of drugs. There are a few people who are still transporting the contraband to the state and selling it to their middlemen here. Even local people help them secure bail when police arrest them in a drug case. We cannot label everyone as drug peddlers as 90 per cent of them have migrated to the state to look after their families,” said Shihab Parely, general secretary, of Athithi Welfare Forum, a welfare organisation for migrant workers. A bus crew member said travellers keep the drugs in hidden pockets while boarding the vehicle.

“We conduct a preliminary check on travellers before they board. But it is difficult to thoroughly scan all of them. Some of them conceal the contraband in their bags. If we go for a thorough check, they may opt not to travel by bus. When we get information regarding the transportation of drugs, we pass it on to the police,” he said.

