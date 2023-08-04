Seaport-Airport Road land acquisition to be speeded up

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The development of the second phase of the 14.3 km stretch of Seaport-Airport Road from Kalamassery HMT Road to Nedumbassery airport has got a major boost with the district administration's decision to issue notification for acquiring land for the project. A meeting held under District Collector N S K Umesh and Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath decided to issue a notification on September 30 for land acquisition. "The survey subdivision documents for the project will be handed over to the Land Acquisition Officer within a week. It was also directed to submit the BVR (Basic Value Report) immediately after getting the survey records," said the district collector in a statement issued here on Thursday. The Seaport-Airport Road project covers a 25.7-km stretch from Irumpanam to the Kochi airport and the work was divided into two phases. Though the first phase from Irumpanam to Kalamassery, covering 11.3 km, was completed in 2003, the work on the remaining part was delayed for over two decades.