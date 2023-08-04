Home Cities Kochi

Seaport-Airport Road land acquisition to be speeded up

Though the first phase from Irumpanam to Kalamassery, covering 11.3 km, was completed in 2003, the work on the remaining part was  delayed for over two decades.

Published: 04th August 2023 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

The Seaport-Airport Road. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The development of the second phase of the 14.3 km stretch of Seaport-Airport Road from Kalamassery HMT Road to Nedumbassery airport has got a major boost with the district administration’s decision to issue notification for acquiring land for the project. A meeting held under District Collector N S K Umesh and Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath decided to issue a notification on September 30 for land acquisition.

“The survey subdivision documents for the project will be handed over to the Land Acquisition Officer within a week. It was also directed to submit the BVR (Basic Value Report) immediately after getting the survey records,” said the district collector in a statement issued here on Thursday.

The Seaport-Airport Road project covers a 25.7-km stretch from Irumpanam to the Kochi airport and the work was divided into two phases. Though the first phase from Irumpanam to Kalamassery, covering 11.3 km, was completed in 2003, the work on the remaining part was delayed for over two decades.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Seaport-Airport Road
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp