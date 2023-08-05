Home Cities Kochi

A bank for the priceless nectar of life at Ernakulam General Hospital

Dr Jiji, who is in charge of the milk bank at the Ernakulam General Hospital, explained that hygiene should not be a concern at all, as the procedures are 'scientific and safe'.

Published: 05th August 2023

Milk bank at Ernakulam General Hospital. (Photo | Express)

By Anna Jose
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Hanna Shinto, a cardiovascular technician at the Ernakulam General Hospital, leaves her 10-month-old daughter at home in Perumbavoor every day as she heads to work. Being a lactating mother, she regretted wasting breast milk but had no choice.  

“There used to be a sense of guilt. I was quite sad about it,” recalls Hanna. Six months ago, she came to know about a milk bank functioning at the very hospital complex where she worked. Thereon, Hannah started regularly donating valuable breast milk at the centre. 

“To be honest, I wasn’t aware of this facility,” she says. “Ever since I learned about it, I have been donating breast milk twice a day.”

Hanna considers it a “blessing” to assist many mothers and contribute to the growth of numerous children around her. “Milk from the bank is given to several infants at our hospital. Also, some people come from outside to collect milk,” she says.

“It’s an overwhelming feeling of elation to know that I am playing a vital role in the well-being of children I haven’t even met.” Dr Shahir Shah, the superintendent at General Hospital, gives a big thumbs-up. “So many infants born at the General Hospital and elsewhere benefit from this milk bank,” he says.   

“At a given time, about 20 babies are admitted to the neonatal ICU here. This facility is a godsend for them. Nothing can replace breast milk.” Shahir emphasises that such centres should be opened at every major hospital. “We need to spread more awareness and cultivate a positive approach towards breast milk donation,” he says.

Echoing Shahir’s call for more awareness, Hanna adds, “If such banks are established in more areas, especially near workplaces, many working mothers would have the opportunity to donate milk. This will benefit a lot of infants.” 

There is also a dispel stigma, she stresses. “I recently heard that a mother admitted here refused to give her child donated breast milk. Such notions should change; children’s welfare should be prioritised,” she says. 

Dr Jiji, who is in charge of the milk bank, also explains that hygiene should not be a concern at all, as the procedures are “scientific and safe”. In fact, milk from the bank here is supplied to some private hospitals, too, whenever there is a need. “Written consent of parents is mandatory for providing expressed breast milk to children,” says Viji. “We adhere to strict guidelines for the entire process.”

