Hic, Hic Hurray! The Beer saga

Ronnie Kuriakose By

Express News Service

KOCHI For millennia, beer has flowed through the veins of diverse cultures, leaving a heady trail in its wake. But where does it all begin? The origins of beer are as enigmatic as the brew itself. Now, with the hangover of International Beer Day (August 4) easing, TNIE takes a deep dive into the frothy layers of this intoxicating story.

A sip into history takes us to the cradle of civilisation itself, present-day Iraq, where the Sumerians are believed to have been the first beer brewers around 5,000 BC. They considered beer a divine gift, and its creation was interwoven with their religious practices. Clay tablets recovered from the region reveal several tantalising brewing recipes.

From there, the art of brewing followed the ancient trade routes, reaching the banks of the river Nile, where beer became a staple drink in the land of pharaohs. But beer’s journey did not end there. It cast its seductive bubbles across Europe, with early evidence of beer-making discovered in Neolithic sites like Gobekli Tepe in Turkey. As the craft evolved, a game-changing discovery awaited — the hops, the flowers of the hop plant Humulus lupulus, transformed the drink by adding a new dimension of flavour and enhancing its preservation.

Beyond a mere beverage, beer became a companion to voyages of exploration and conquest. Beyond the bloodshed, this centuries-long scramble of empires also left an indelible mark on the culinary landscape, facilitating the global movement of foodstuffs. It served as a catalyst for the spread of Europe’s treasured beers to all corners of the world.

Lagers, especially the iconic Pilsner, transcended borders, delighting palates far and wide. But the journey of beer was far from over. Darker and bolder styles like Porter and India Pale Ale (IPA) made their grand entrance, staking their claim and earning a seat of distinction in the pantheon of brewing history.

The India story

Though not the most popular alcoholic beverage in India, the country has a long association with beer, even dating back thousands of years. The Indus Valley Civilization (3300-1300 BC) reveals archaeological traces of pottery vessels believed to be used in the brewing of beer — a revelation that speaks volumes about the integral role beer played in everyday lives then.

The traditional brew of ancient India was rice beer, known as handia, crafted by the indigenous tribes. Noted biologist J B S Haldane observed that this local beer likely played a role in preventing diseases like Beriberi among communities.

Enter the Europeans

The romance between India and European beer began in 1716 when the flavours of English pale ale and Burton ale graced Indian shores. However, the long and treacherous sea journey posed challenges, demanding the beer to withstand the elements and arrive fresh. Brewers rose to the occasion by increasing alcohol content and introducing hops, giving birth to the legendary IPA around 1787.

The most significant milestone in India’s brewing history arrived in 1830 when Edward Abraham Dyer laid the foundation for the country’s first brewery: the Kasauli Brewery. This historic establishment birthed the renowned Lion beer brand, which continues to grace the market to this day.

As the thirst for beer grew across the subcontinent, breweries sprouted in India, Burma, and Sri Lanka.

By 1882, a total of 12 breweries had come to life, with a substantial portion of 4,831,127 gallons of beer produced that year being allocated to the British commissariat, while the rest delighted the civilian population.

Fast forward

Time carried the legacy forward, and today, India’s beer culture has blossomed into a vibrant landscape. Embracing a new generation of beer enthusiasts, microbreweries and craft beer establishments dot the urban landscape.

The world’s most expensive beer

Arctic Ale by The Allsopp holds the title of the world’s most expensive beer due to its historical significance and rarity. This over 140-year-old bottle of beer originates from the Arctic expedition of 1875, led by Sir George Nares. A cache of this bottle was discovered by accident in a garage in Gobowen, Shropshire, England. It was initially acquired for USD 304 on eBay in 2007, along with a USD 19.95 delivery charge from a Massachusetts merchant.

An old handwritten note from Percy G Bolster that accompanied the cache revealed that it was produced in 1852 for a polar trip. The beer was subsequently connected to Sir Edward Belcher’s cache of supplies for the Arctic in 1852 while searching for Sir John Franklin and his crew. The eBay seller originally listed one of the bottles at USD 150,000, but bidding quickly drove the price up to the final astounding sum of USD 503,300. Whether the buyer ever dared to taste this expensive relic remains unknown.

Stray bubble: Beer is the oldest drink in the world and the third most popular, after water and tea

Alulu beer receipt recording a purchase of “best” beer from a brewer (2050 BC) from the Sumerian city of Umma in ancient Iraq.

The earliest Western record of beer consumption in present-day India is in Indica, a description of the sub-continent by Greek historian and explorer Megasthenes (350-290 BC).

The Rigveda, too, mentions ‘Sura’, an early form of beer. Apparently, it was the favourite of the god Indra. Sura is also mentioned in the Ramayana.

As the sun dips below the horizon, amber and gold pour forth from taps across the state, signalling the start of another merry evening. While it is true that one does not need a reason to clink their glasses, for those ‘barley’ able to resist the temptation, it helps that there are days like yesterday to celebrate the elixir that has become a staple of camaraderie and cheer, Beer!

Whether it’s a smooth lager that tickles your taste buds or a hop-heavy IPA that leaves you beaming, beer has the uncanny ability to add an extra ale of joy to any gathering. So, slow down, grab a growler, and fill it to the brink. Let’s sip and savour this ‘brew’tiful drink.

Lion beer, produced continuously since the 1820s, is Asia’s first beer brand and the

first Indian-brewed European-style beer.

DID YOU KNOW?

While it’s the general impression that it was likely the British or another colonial power that brought the heady drink to India, it is not the case. What the Europeans brought was simply “their” version of the drink.

Lemon Garlic prawns

Ingredient for marination

Tomato paste: 20 gram

Smoked paprika: 10 gram

Cumin powder: 5 gram

Lemon juice: 20 ml

Garlic paste: 25 gram

Oil: 20 ml

Bamboo skewers

Tiger prawns with head and tail: 500 gram

Method of preparation

Mix all the marination ingredients and apply them to the prawns. Leave to marinate for at least 30 minutes. Arrange the marinated prawns in the skewers. Heat charcoal on medium heat and grill the prawns for 2 to 3 minutes. Serve with paprika and mayonnaise sauce.

Paneer fingers

Ingredients

Paneer: 300 gram

Maida: 20 gram

Salt to taste

Bread crumbs: 30 gram

Turmeric powder: 2 gram

White pepper powder: 5 gram

Mint sauce: 20 gram

Honey yoghurt: 20 gram

Sunflower oil to deep fry

Lemon juice: 5 gram

For garnish: shredded capsicum, round slice carrots, micro greens and pomegranate seeds

Method of preparation

Cut the paneer into finger shapes. Make a batter with maida, white pepper, salt, lemon juice and turmeric powder and then dip the finger-shaped paneer in the batter and coat it with breadcrumbs. Deep fry in sunflower oil until it turns brown. Place the fried paneer on a plate. Pour the sauces over the paneer and garnish with shredded capsicum, round sliced carrots, microgreens and pomegranate seeds.

KOCHI For millennia, beer has flowed through the veins of diverse cultures, leaving a heady trail in its wake. But where does it all begin? The origins of beer are as enigmatic as the brew itself. Now, with the hangover of International Beer Day (August 4) easing, TNIE takes a deep dive into the frothy layers of this intoxicating story. A sip into history takes us to the cradle of civilisation itself, present-day Iraq, where the Sumerians are believed to have been the first beer brewers around 5,000 BC. They considered beer a divine gift, and its creation was interwoven with their religious practices. Clay tablets recovered from the region reveal several tantalising brewing recipes. From there, the art of brewing followed the ancient trade routes, reaching the banks of the river Nile, where beer became a staple drink in the land of pharaohs. But beer’s journey did not end there. It cast its seductive bubbles across Europe, with early evidence of beer-making discovered in Neolithic sites like Gobekli Tepe in Turkey. As the craft evolved, a game-changing discovery awaited — the hops, the flowers of the hop plant Humulus lupulus, transformed the drink by adding a new dimension of flavour and enhancing its preservation.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Beyond a mere beverage, beer became a companion to voyages of exploration and conquest. Beyond the bloodshed, this centuries-long scramble of empires also left an indelible mark on the culinary landscape, facilitating the global movement of foodstuffs. It served as a catalyst for the spread of Europe’s treasured beers to all corners of the world. Lagers, especially the iconic Pilsner, transcended borders, delighting palates far and wide. But the journey of beer was far from over. Darker and bolder styles like Porter and India Pale Ale (IPA) made their grand entrance, staking their claim and earning a seat of distinction in the pantheon of brewing history. The India story Though not the most popular alcoholic beverage in India, the country has a long association with beer, even dating back thousands of years. The Indus Valley Civilization (3300-1300 BC) reveals archaeological traces of pottery vessels believed to be used in the brewing of beer — a revelation that speaks volumes about the integral role beer played in everyday lives then. The traditional brew of ancient India was rice beer, known as handia, crafted by the indigenous tribes. Noted biologist J B S Haldane observed that this local beer likely played a role in preventing diseases like Beriberi among communities. Enter the Europeans The romance between India and European beer began in 1716 when the flavours of English pale ale and Burton ale graced Indian shores. However, the long and treacherous sea journey posed challenges, demanding the beer to withstand the elements and arrive fresh. Brewers rose to the occasion by increasing alcohol content and introducing hops, giving birth to the legendary IPA around 1787. The most significant milestone in India’s brewing history arrived in 1830 when Edward Abraham Dyer laid the foundation for the country’s first brewery: the Kasauli Brewery. This historic establishment birthed the renowned Lion beer brand, which continues to grace the market to this day. As the thirst for beer grew across the subcontinent, breweries sprouted in India, Burma, and Sri Lanka. By 1882, a total of 12 breweries had come to life, with a substantial portion of 4,831,127 gallons of beer produced that year being allocated to the British commissariat, while the rest delighted the civilian population. Fast forward Time carried the legacy forward, and today, India’s beer culture has blossomed into a vibrant landscape. Embracing a new generation of beer enthusiasts, microbreweries and craft beer establishments dot the urban landscape. The world’s most expensive beer Arctic Ale by The Allsopp holds the title of the world’s most expensive beer due to its historical significance and rarity. This over 140-year-old bottle of beer originates from the Arctic expedition of 1875, led by Sir George Nares. A cache of this bottle was discovered by accident in a garage in Gobowen, Shropshire, England. It was initially acquired for USD 304 on eBay in 2007, along with a USD 19.95 delivery charge from a Massachusetts merchant. An old handwritten note from Percy G Bolster that accompanied the cache revealed that it was produced in 1852 for a polar trip. The beer was subsequently connected to Sir Edward Belcher’s cache of supplies for the Arctic in 1852 while searching for Sir John Franklin and his crew. The eBay seller originally listed one of the bottles at USD 150,000, but bidding quickly drove the price up to the final astounding sum of USD 503,300. Whether the buyer ever dared to taste this expensive relic remains unknown. Stray bubble: Beer is the oldest drink in the world and the third most popular, after water and tea Alulu beer receipt recording a purchase of “best” beer from a brewer (2050 BC) from the Sumerian city of Umma in ancient Iraq. The earliest Western record of beer consumption in present-day India is in Indica, a description of the sub-continent by Greek historian and explorer Megasthenes (350-290 BC). The Rigveda, too, mentions ‘Sura’, an early form of beer. Apparently, it was the favourite of the god Indra. Sura is also mentioned in the Ramayana. As the sun dips below the horizon, amber and gold pour forth from taps across the state, signalling the start of another merry evening. While it is true that one does not need a reason to clink their glasses, for those ‘barley’ able to resist the temptation, it helps that there are days like yesterday to celebrate the elixir that has become a staple of camaraderie and cheer, Beer! Whether it’s a smooth lager that tickles your taste buds or a hop-heavy IPA that leaves you beaming, beer has the uncanny ability to add an extra ale of joy to any gathering. So, slow down, grab a growler, and fill it to the brink. Let’s sip and savour this ‘brew’tiful drink. Lion beer, produced continuously since the 1820s, is Asia’s first beer brand and the first Indian-brewed European-style beer. DID YOU KNOW? While it’s the general impression that it was likely the British or another colonial power that brought the heady drink to India, it is not the case. What the Europeans brought was simply “their” version of the drink. Lemon Garlic prawns Ingredient for marination Tomato paste: 20 gram Smoked paprika: 10 gram Cumin powder: 5 gram Lemon juice: 20 ml Garlic paste: 25 gram Oil: 20 ml Bamboo skewers Tiger prawns with head and tail: 500 gram Method of preparation Mix all the marination ingredients and apply them to the prawns. Leave to marinate for at least 30 minutes. Arrange the marinated prawns in the skewers. Heat charcoal on medium heat and grill the prawns for 2 to 3 minutes. Serve with paprika and mayonnaise sauce. Paneer fingers Ingredients Paneer: 300 gram Maida: 20 gram Salt to taste Bread crumbs: 30 gram Turmeric powder: 2 gram White pepper powder: 5 gram Mint sauce: 20 gram Honey yoghurt: 20 gram Sunflower oil to deep fry Lemon juice: 5 gram For garnish: shredded capsicum, round slice carrots, micro greens and pomegranate seeds Method of preparation Cut the paneer into finger shapes. Make a batter with maida, white pepper, salt, lemon juice and turmeric powder and then dip the finger-shaped paneer in the batter and coat it with breadcrumbs. Deep fry in sunflower oil until it turns brown. Place the fried paneer on a plate. Pour the sauces over the paneer and garnish with shredded capsicum, round sliced carrots, microgreens and pomegranate seeds.