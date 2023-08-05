Home Cities Kochi

In solidarity with people of Manipur, priests and nuns form human chain in Kochi

The event was held under the aegis of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro Malabar Church.

Priests and nuns under Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese forming a human chain from Vanchi Square to Menaka Junction in Kochi to express solidarity with the people of Manipur. (Photo | A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Around 700 priests and nuns came together in Kochi to highlight the plight of the victims of the communal riots in Manipur. As part of the programme, a human chain was formed and also a solidarity conference was organised. 

The participants lined up from High Court junction to Menaka junction forming the human chain. The event was held under the aegis of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro Malabar Church.

At the solidarity conference, K Arvindakshan, former vice-chancellor of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit at Kalady said, “It is extremely shameful that the prime minister took 79 days to address the issue in connection with the gang rape of young Kuki women in Manipur. 

Even the word fascism is not enough to describe the current situation.” Fr Benny Maramparampil, Fr Jose Mulangatil MCBS and Fr Mathew Kilukan spoke at the conference. Sister Leia recited the CMC Solidarity Pledge.

