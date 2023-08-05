Home Cities Kochi

Job scam: ED raids house of recruitment firm proprietor 

The scam pertains to the recruitment of nurses to Kuwait charging around Rs 20 lakh from each individual while the rule insists that only Rs 19,000 can be charged to a job aspirant.

Published: 05th August 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Land scam

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided the residential premises of the proprietor of Mathew International Overseas Recruitment Agency in Kochi, Alappuzha and Mumbai. The raid was held on the residential premises of Puthenveetil Joseph Mathew alias P J Mathew, proprietor of the recruitment agency, in connection with the Kuwait nursing recruitment scam case.  

During the search, documents related to bank deposits to the tune of Rs 76 lakh were seized. The officials also recovered documents related to immovable properties worth Rs 12 crore. ED has decided to freeze the bank accounts and temporarily attach Mathew’s immovable properties. 

The scam pertains to the recruitment of nurses to Kuwait charging around Rs 20 lakh from each individual while the rule insists that only Rs 19,000 can be charged to a job aspirant. In 2015, the CBI unearthed major irregularities committed by recruitment agencies in Kerala, which charged exorbitant amounts from nurses selected for jobs in Kuwait in 2015.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement DirectorateScamRaids
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp