Job scam: ED raids house of recruitment firm proprietor 

KOCHI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided the residential premises of the proprietor of Mathew International Overseas Recruitment Agency in Kochi, Alappuzha and Mumbai. The raid was held on the residential premises of Puthenveetil Joseph Mathew alias P J Mathew, proprietor of the recruitment agency, in connection with the Kuwait nursing recruitment scam case.

During the search, documents related to bank deposits to the tune of Rs 76 lakh were seized. The officials also recovered documents related to immovable properties worth Rs 12 crore. ED has decided to freeze the bank accounts and temporarily attach Mathew’s immovable properties.

The scam pertains to the recruitment of nurses to Kuwait charging around Rs 20 lakh from each individual while the rule insists that only Rs 19,000 can be charged to a job aspirant. In 2015, the CBI unearthed major irregularities committed by recruitment agencies in Kerala, which charged exorbitant amounts from nurses selected for jobs in Kuwait in 2015.

