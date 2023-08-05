Kochi corporation announces plan to entrust Shipyard with Rs 15-crore project

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a move to end the travel woes of Fort Kochi and Vypeen residents, the city corporation has decided to construct a third Ro-Ro vessel. With funds set aside by Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML), Cochin Shipyard will be entrusted with the task of constructing the third Ro-Ro. Mayor M Anilkumar said the decision was taken at a board meeting of the Kochi Smart City Mission held last month.

“Though the Ro-Ro service was started on the Fort Kochi-Vypeen route in 2018, back-to-back repair work of vessels had caused disruptions and hardships to the public. Long lines of vehicles on either side are a regular occurrence. Acting on a proposal placed before it, the board of CSML decided to allot Rs 10 crore for the project,” said the mayor. He was speaking at a press conference held in connection with the announcement.

Anilkumar said the corporation is planning to execute the project by the end of next year. “As per the estimate of Cochin Shipyard, the total project will cost around Rs 15 crore. In accordance with discussions, Rs 5 crore would be handed over as advance.

A tripartite agreement between CSML, Cochin Shipyard, and the corporation will be signed soon. Since the second Ro-Ro vessel, which is currently operating on the stretch, is scheduled to undergo maintenance in the dry dockyard by 2025, we are planning to execute the project by the end of next year,” said the mayor.

“The board meeting unanimously decided to entrust Cochin Shipyard with the task of construction. However, there will be re-negotiations on the cost. The corporation will either find additional funds or look for other options. Construction is estimated to take at least a year,” said Anilkumar.

On Thursday, Sethu Sagar 1, one of the Ro-Ro vessels that had been in the dock for over eight months with repairs, resumed its service.

Service from the island jetty

He said the transport department is planning to operate two vessels from Willingdon Island Jetty with the Rs 10 crore allotted in the last budget.

“Following the intervention of the corporation, the finance minister allotted Rs 10 crore for the city. But funds have gone to the transport department. It was then that they decided to construct two Ro-Ros for the city, he said adding that steps will be taken to set up a special purpose vehicle to operate the Ro-Ro vessels.

