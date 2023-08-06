Aluva murder: Police teams leave for New Delhi and Bihar for investigation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two police teams left on Saturday for New Delhi and Bihar as part of the investigation into the rape and murder of a five year- old in Aluva. The first team, composed of a Sub Inspector-ranked officer and three Civil Police Officers, departed from Aluva by train.

Their mission in New Delhi is to gather all information pertaining to the molestation case filed against Asafak Alam at Gazhipur police station in 2018. Similarly, the second police team set off for Bihar with the objective of collecting comprehensive personal details about Alam, who hails from the Araria district.

This team will meet with the District Police Chief of Araria district and visit Alam’s hometown to interview his family members.

Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief, Vivek Kumar, has already coordinated with his counterparts in New Delhi and Bihar, who have promised their full assistance to the visiting police teams. The teams are anticipated to return to Aluva the following week.

Meanwhile, the police are considering recreating the murder incident at the Aluva market on Sunday, pending the feasibility of ensuring security and preventing crowd gatherings. The tragic incident occurred on July 28 when Alam abducted the victim from her residence in Choornikara before committing the heinous act at a location behind the Aluva market

