Four UP men held by Kochi police for siphoning off Rs 42 lakh from realty firm

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi cyber police arrested four Uttar Pradesh natives who created a fake WhatsApp account by impersonating the managing director (MD) of Asset Homes and cheated the company’s chief finance officer (CFO) by siphoning off Rs 42 lakh in June this year. Vipin Kumar Mishra (22); Dheeraj Kumar (35); Umath Ali (26); and Sakshi Mouly Raj (27), were arrested on Saturday.

The accused created a WhatsApp account with the profile picture of the MD and sent a message to the CFO to transfer Rs 42 lakh to various bank accounts. Unaware of the fraud, the CFO transferred the amount to the requested bank accounts.

Later, when the cheating became evident, a complaint was lodged with Kochi cyber police station. Cyber police tracked the IMEI number of the phone used for creating the fake account. They also tracked the bank accounts to which the amounts were sent. A cyber police team reached Uttar Pradesh and collected CCTV footage from ATMs through which the siphoned money was withdrawn.

However, the fact that the mobile tower locations of the suspects and ATMs from which money was withdrawn were in different districts confused them initially. Following further investigations, the team tracked Vipin, who ran an Aadhaar Seva Kendra in his village.

He used to take SIM cards using the identity cards of people who approached him for Aadhaar-related services. He then bribed them to receive money in their bank accounts which was then withdrawn using ATM cards to evade detection. The cyber team was stationed in Gorakhpur and nearby districts of Uttar Pradesh for 12 days to track the accused and arrest them.

