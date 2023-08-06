Home Cities Kochi

Four UP men held by Kochi police for siphoning off Rs 42 lakh from realty firm

The accused created a WhatsApp account with the profile picture of the managing director of Asset Homes and sent a message to the CFO to transfer Rs 42 lakh to various bank accounts.

Published: 06th August 2023 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Cyber crime, IT act, Online fraud

Image for representation purpose

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi cyber police arrested four Uttar Pradesh natives who created a fake WhatsApp account by impersonating the managing director (MD) of Asset Homes and cheated the company’s chief finance officer (CFO) by siphoning off Rs 42 lakh in June this year. Vipin Kumar Mishra (22); Dheeraj Kumar (35); Umath Ali (26); and Sakshi Mouly Raj (27), were arrested on Saturday.

The accused created a WhatsApp account with the profile picture of the MD and sent a message to the CFO to transfer Rs 42 lakh to various bank accounts. Unaware of the fraud, the CFO transferred the amount to the requested bank accounts.

Later, when the cheating became evident, a complaint was lodged with Kochi cyber police station. Cyber police tracked the IMEI number of the phone used for creating the fake account. They also tracked the bank accounts to which the amounts were sent. A cyber police team reached Uttar Pradesh and collected CCTV footage from ATMs through which the siphoned money was withdrawn.

However, the fact that the mobile tower locations of the suspects and ATMs from which money was withdrawn were in different districts confused them initially. Following further investigations, the team tracked Vipin, who ran an Aadhaar Seva Kendra in his village.

He used to take SIM cards using the identity cards of people who approached him for Aadhaar-related services. He then bribed them to receive money in their bank accounts which was then withdrawn using ATM cards to evade detection. The cyber team was stationed in Gorakhpur and nearby districts of Uttar Pradesh for 12 days to track the accused and arrest them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyber Crime
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp