Indradhanush 5.0 vaccination drive from tomorrow in Kerala

The drive has been planned with a special focus on areas where immunization sessions have not been conducted.

Published: 06th August 2023 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has launched Intensified Mission Indradhanush 5.0, a campaign to vaccinate kids and pregnant women across the state. The campaign will begin on August 7.

“The initiative aims to vaccinate children and pregnant women who have not been vaccinated or only partially vaccinated due to any reason and to fill the shortfall in the immunization programme due to the pandemic,” said Health Minister Veena George. The campaign will be implemented in three phases.

The first phase will be held from August 7 to 12, the second phase from September 11 to 16 and the third from October 9 to 14. Areas where vaccine-preventable diseases such as diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, measles and rubella are reported, urban slums, areas with high migrant populations, and areas with high numbers of unvaccinated children have been included in the national immunization schedule.

The drive has been planned with a special focus on areas where immunization sessions have not been conducted. According to the field-level survey conducted in Ernakulam district, 1,632 pregnant women, 2,941 children under two years of age and 1,780 children between 2 and 5 years of age are to be vaccinated. A total of 527 vaccination sessions have been arranged for them.

The devices and vaccines have been arranged at the health department in all districts. Vaccination drives will be administered at government hospitals, health centres and selected locations where the beneficiaries can reach easily

