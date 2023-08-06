MVD officers on night patrol recover stolen car on HMT road; cops clueless about accused

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The timely intervention of two motor vehicle inspectors helped recover a car that had been stolen some months back. Assistant inspectors T G Nishanth and Arun Paul recovered the car during a night patrol near HMT junction. According to officers, the vehicle, which was parked near Vallathol junction, on HMT road, was noticed around 10.30 PM on Wednesday.

Since the vehicle was locked and no one was near it, they tried to contact the phone number using registration details. Only then did they realise that the registration number of the car, which belonged to Sebin, who works at Infopark, had been altered.

However, based on their investigation using the chassis number of the vehicle, it came to light that the original owner of the car is Kodungalloor native Hashim. “Though we contacted him over the phone, he informed us that he is now working in Muscat and the car he had handed over to a relative was stolen some months ago. They had registered a complaint with Kodungaloor police. As it is involved in a police case, the seized vehicle was shifted to Kalamassery police station.

It will be taken to Kodungallur station the next day,” said the officer. However, police are still clueless about the person who stole the vehicle.

