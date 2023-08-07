Home Cities Kochi

Aluva murder: Evidence collection held amid heavy security

A large posse of personnel from the quick response team and commandos was deployed in the areas where the probe team went with Asafak, in view of the public ire.

Published: 07th August 2023

Asafak Alam, accused in the murder of the five-year-old child, was taken to the place where the victim’s body was recovered for evidence collection on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The police probing the sexual abuse and murder of the five-year-old girl from Bihar carried out evidence collection with accused Asafak Alam, 28, at various spots in Aluva, including the rented residence of the child’s family at Thaikkattukara, on Sunday, even as a sea of angry people protested against the migrant worker.

A large posse of personnel from the quick response team and commandos was deployed in the areas where the probe team went with Asafak, in view of the public ire. At Thaikkattukara, the girl’s parents charged at Asafak but were stopped and taken inside their home by the residents. Hundreds, including women, gathered in front of the building, shouting slogans against Asafak, who is also from Bihar. 

While the police were leaving, the girl’s father tried to attack Asafak but was stopped by the police. Several people also gathered at Aluva market and protested when Asafak was brought to the crime spot.

He was first taken to the spot near Aluva market where the child’s body was recovered on July 29. He was also taken to the Bevco outlet in Aluva from where he had bought liquor on the day, and to the house near Uliyannoor, where he had stayed before moving into the building at Thaikkattukara that housed the victim’s residence. 

The police collected evidence from his room in the same building and from the shop where he had bought juice for the girl. The entire process took around two-and-a-half hours after which Asafak was taken back to the Aluva police station. “Our custody of the accused will end on August 10. We are looking to collect all the evidence and submit the chargesheet as early as possible so that the trial begins soon,” said a police officer.

Speaker visits the victim’s family

Speaker A N Shamseer, who visited the girl’s family on Sunday, assured them that the government will probe the rape and murder, and prosecute the accused in a manner that ensures he never leaves prison. The state government was aware of the family’s wish to ensure maximum punishment for the accused, 
he told reporters after the visit

