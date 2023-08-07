Home Cities Kochi

Trespassing case: Cops record Bala’s statement

The development came following a complaint lodged by Aju Alex, who runs a channel named Chekuthan, wherein he shares his opinion on films.

KOCHI: The police collected statements from actor Bala on Sunday concerning a case about trespassing into an apartment and threatening a YouTuber and his flatmate. The incident occurred in Unichira, near Kakkanad, on Friday evening. The Thrikkakara police registered a case against the actor and three others for trespassing and criminal intimidation.

The development came following a complaint lodged by Aju Alex, who runs a channel named Chekuthan, wherein he shares his opinion on films. Bala was reportedly provoked by one of Aju’s videos which was critical of the actor. According to the complainant, Bala and three others barged into apartment C3, located on the third floor of the H&H housing complex at Gingerline Road, at 6 PM on Friday.

Aju had also posted a YouTube video in front of the Thrikkakara police station on Friday night. He claimed that Bala came with three hired ruffians and threatened his flatmate, even brandishing a gun. In another video posted on Saturday, Aju labelled the actor a migrant worker and dared him to repeat the act. He also called on the police to probe whether the actor is licensed to carry a gun.

In the wake of this brewing controversy, Bala dismissed the allegation citing that he had not threatened the YouTuber with a gun. He told the police that this was entirely false and fabricated by two youngsters, Aju Alex and Santhosh Varkey. He also clarified that he was simply protesting against the abusive language that the youngster employed for his videos. The police team documented the actor’s account of the events after visiting Bala’s residence. 

