60-member expatriate student group visits Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth

Delegates of external affairs ministry’s ‘Know India’ programme travel in the Kochi Water Metro from High Court Junction terminal to Vypeen | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Swami Advayananda, the president of Chinmaya International Centre, on Monday stressed the significance of imparting India’s heritage to the new generation. Speaking to a group of 60 Indian expatriate youths and foreign students, he addressed the importance of this understanding. The function was held at Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth Deemed University in Veliyanad, Piravom.

The group arrived in Kochi as part of the ‘Know India’ programme (KIP) by the Ministry of External Affairs, and was greeted with a traditional Kerala-style  welcome upon their arrival at the Chinmaya Eshwar Gurukula campus in Veliyanad.

Manika Jain, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, delivered the keynote speech. She commended Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth’s efforts in aligning education with contemporary times while upholding India’s traditions. 

The message from Prof Ajay Kapoor, vice-chancellor of Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth, was conveyed during the event. Prof T Asokan, dean of academics at Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth, assistant dean Manjula R Iyer and other speakers shared their insights. 

