Home Cities Kochi

Kerala model and the pandemic pinch 

The latest book by the 75-year-old former professor and head of the Kerala University economics department examines the crisis induced by Covid-19 in the state. 

Published: 08th August 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

B A Prakash

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Noted economist B A Prakash’s latest book – ‘Kerala’s Economic Development: Covid-19 Pandemic, Economic Crisis and Public Policy’ – has been released at a crucial time when the state is grappling with severe financial crisis. 

Co-authored and co-edited by his son Jerry Alwin, the book comprises 21 original essays that delve into the economic crisis the state faces, and suggest ways to navigate it. With a prolific history of publishing economics books over the past five decades, Prakash requires no formal introduction. The 75-year-old former professor and head of the Kerala University economics department examines the crisis induced by Covid-19 in the state. 

Prakash emphasises that this crisis has led to a significant decline in investment and production. Add to that job losses and the exodus of Malayali migrant workers from Gulf countries, and decline in foreign remittances. These factors, he argues, have spiked poverty. 

Notably, the book sheds light on the return of around 14.15 lakh Malayalis from Gulf Cooperation Council countries to Kerala, highlighting the factors contributing to the flow of young people seeking opportunities abroad.

What distinguishes this book is its exploration of the pandemic’s impact on various sectors and its proposed solutions to the current challenges. Prakash, who chaired the Kerala Public Expenditure Review Committee for three years, asserts that the state government’s primary objective should be to fortify public and private healthcare systems. He also urges preparation for potential future pandemics to ensure the health sector’s resilience. 

The essays in the book are penned by distinguished economics professors from various colleges within the state, as well as economists associated with the State Planning Board and the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation. Contributors include former chief secretaries Nalini Netto and S M Vijayanand, who is also chairman of the Sixth State Finance Commission. 

‘Kerala’s Economic Development’ offers a wealth of knowledge for economics students, competitive exam candidates, and general readers eager to understand Kerala’s post-pandemic scenario.

Published by Pearson, the book is priced at Rs 550.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala’s Economic Development: Covid-19 Pandemic Economic Crisis and Public Policy B A Prakash
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp