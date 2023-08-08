Plantains felled by KSEB staff; farmer awaiting aid

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Thomas K is in deep distress. The hopes of the elderly farmer, who had availed a farm loan of `2 lakh, were shattered when over 400 plantains he had grown for the Onam market were mercilessly chopped down by KSEB authorities just a couple of weeks before harvest. The reason cited: The trees were planted below a 220KV high-tension line.

“I’m not sure how I will repay the loan. I heard news that I will be compensated. But there has been no official communication. It’s our livelihood and authorities should have considered the hardships we endured before chopping the trees down,” said Thomas, who resides in Elangavam, Varappetty, close to the Kandampara Lift Irrigation Project.

“I have been cultivating the same piece land for 50 years and the KSEB had never objected to planting short-term crops. I stay just a kilometre away and they could have informed me before initiating the action,” added Thomas.

According to KSEB officials, the leaves were touching the power line and causing power outages. However, residents alleged the line had been dangling below its minimum stipulated height of 6.1m from the ground. Around 800 plantains were cultivated by Thomas and his son Anish on the one-acre land in Varapetty, near Muvattupuzha. Of this, 406 were cut down by authorities on Friday. The two came to know of the action only on Saturday.

“We lost 406 plantains, most of which were ready for harvest, causing a loss of `4 lakh. The agriculture minister contacted us on Sunday and said he would look into disbursing compensation. There has been no further official communication,” said Anish.

The issue sparked a row, forcing Agriculture Minister P Prasad and Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty to intervene. Krishnankutty said the plantains were removed to prevent potential accidents. He also mentioned that the farmer will be compensated on compassionate grounds.

“Upon receiving the complaint, the KSEB’s director of transmission was instructed to investigate the matter and submit a report. The initial findings revealed that the complainant had planted plantains under the 220KV line. On August 4, the line from the Moolamattom power plant was damaged, and on inspection it was determined that the plantain leaves had come into contact with the line, causing some of the trees to catch fire.

“The investigation also revealed that a local woman resident had also received a minor electric shock. Due to the urgency of restoring the Idukki-Kothamangalam 220KV line, officials decided to cut down the trees. The line needed to be charged again to utilise excess generation capacity from the Idukki hydroelectric project. Immediate action was necessary due to the urgency of the situation,” said an official communique issued by the power minister’s office.

