Crimes involving autorickshaw drivers rising in Kochi

 1,962 booked in city last month alone; 47 of them booked for drunk driving; police to strengthen drive, to cancel licence of accused persons

Published: 09th August 2023

By Anilkumar T
KOCHI:   On May 7, a group of autorickshaw drivers assaulted two youths with stones and sticks in Aluva after their car brushed against an autorickshaw. On July 4, 63-year-old autorickshaw driver Sathar was arrested by the Kuruppampady police for blocking a young woman on the street and forcibly kissing her.

On Saturday, August 6, the Mulavukadu police arrested an autorickshaw driver after rash driving by him resulted in injuries to six schoolchildren. It was found Johnson, 39, of Puthuvype was drunk at the time. He was booked under the IPC and Juvenile Justice Act.

The cases are just the tip of the iceberg. As per the data available with the city police, 1,962 autorickshaw drivers were booked in the last month alone for several offences, including rash driving, reckless driving and denying trips. Of them, 47 were booked for drunk driving.

“Complaints against autorickshaw drivers are frequent in the city. Though a large number of them are professional, a few are tarnishing the image of the rest,” said S Sasidharan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kochi. He said it was shocking to see a rise in alcohol consumption among autorickshaw drivers. “Following frequent complaints, we have decided to strengthen the drive against the drivers,,” Sasidharan said.

He said stringent measures, including cancellation of city permits, will be initiated against drivers booked for criminal offences.  “Since January, we have been regularly conducting drives in the city to watch out for any misbehaviour by autorickshaw and bus drivers. Though the number of offences has come down, some drivers continue to create difficulty for the public.

If the drivers are found involved in unlawful activities, steps will be taken to cancel their licence and permit,” the DCP said, adding that the police are planning to make the Police Clearance Certificate mandatory for drivers of public transport.

Unfortunately for the state, the unprofessional behaviour by autorickshaw drivers is being reported at a time when the tourism department is making efforts to promote them as brand ambassadors of state tourism. B J Antony, retired senior deputy transport commissioner, said even those driving buses and trucks are habitual offenders. 

CRIME FILES

  •  On May 7, a group of autorickshaw drivers assaulted two youths with stones and sticks
  •  On July 4, a 63-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested for forcibly kissing a young woman
  •   On August 6, six schoolchildren got injured due to rash driving by an autorickshaw driver
