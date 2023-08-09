Rs 230-crore project to protect Vypeen coastline on cards

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The government is exploring the possibility of implementing a Rs 230-crore project to prevent sea erosion between Vypeen estuary and Munambam coastal area, Minister Antony Raju said in the assembly on Tuesday.

Further action will be taken after consulting with other departments, Raju, who was speaking on behalf of Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, said in response to a submission moved by Vypeen MLA K N Unnikrishnan.

Raju said the government is considering a major project, following a request made by Unnikrishnan via the Chief Minister’s Grievance Redressal Cell and ‘Theera Sadassu’. A comprehensive study on the protection and prevention of sea erosion on the 25-km-long Vypeen coastline was conducted by the IIT Chennai and the State Coastal Development Corporation (SCDC) and based on the findings, the coastal protection project plan was devised, he said.

He said the study also considered the project’s impact on fishing and tourism in the area, which is constantly facing sea erosion threat. “The report was discussed at a meeting of Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA), with Harbour Engineering, Public Works, Irrigation, and Tourism departments, and people’s representatives. Following revisions to the report, IIT Chennai and SCDC submitted a project plan costing `230 crore,” Raju said.

The detailed project plan was submitted to GIDA on July 3. Raju said the next step will be to secure funding and address related issues. Talks with various departments and agencies, including GIDA, SCDC, Irrigation, Public Works, Local Self-Government, and Tourism, will be held to finalise the project, he said.

Hailing the announcement, Unnikrishnan said it was the start of the realisation of the dream project to protect Vypeen coast. “Its implementation will ensure comprehensive protection and development of the Vypeen coastline,” the MLA said.

