Aluva murder: Police register case against vigilante group

KOCHI: Police have registered a case against a vigilante group formed after the recent rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Aluva. The group, comprising mostly women residents, roamed the streets of Aluva and questioned destitute people in what it claimed was a move to ensure the safety of people.

Aluva police registered a suo motu case on Tuesday night after videos of the group appeared on mainstream media and social media platforms. “A group comprising over 25 persons was found marching through various parts of Aluva on August 3 and later. The women of the group carried sticks and placards saying they won’t allow incidents like the murder of the child to take place again. They resorted to questioning destitute people. They even engaged in heated arguments with people on the streets. The group was taking the law into its own hands,” an officer said.

According to cops, the group was mostly seen patrolling the Aluva Bank Junction to Manapuram stretch between 3pm and 10pm. A case has been registered against eight persons. Around 20 more are to be identified as part of the probe. A case has been registered for unlawful assembly, being a member of an unlawful assembly, rioting and uttering obscene words.

“We have charged bailable offences. The identified persons will be summoned and interrogated. We will also try to identify the remaining members of the mob. After their statements are recorded, we will file a chargesheet,” an officer said. Videos of the group were widely circulated as members claimed that they will not allow any further crime in Aluva. Members also questioned the inaction of authorities, which they said had forced them out to the streets to ensure the security of the public, including children. After the videos went viral, police received numerous calls from both people supporting and opposed to such activity.

Meanwhile, Asafak Alam, who has been accused of the murder of the five-year-old child, will be produced before the Additional District Sessions Court handling cases related to atrocities against women and children on Thursday. He has been in police custody for 10 days. A police team visited his native village in Bihar’s Araria district and spoke to his parents and people in the neighbourhood. It found that Alam was a regular troublemaker who had been ostracised by the village head in 2018. Another police team that reached New Delhi visited places where he stayed in 2018 after moving from Bihar.

