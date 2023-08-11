A Akbar takes charge as Kochi police chief, vows to fight drug menace

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A. Akbar, who took over as the new city police commissioner on Thursday, said his focus will be on eradicating drug abuse in the city.

“The number of inexplicable crimes has increased a lot, not just in the city but in other parts of the state as well. But when we dug deep into that, we found that drug abuse was the major reason behind it. Its distribution and use have increased a lot. Drug abusers will not be spared. Strong measures will be taken to eradicate the menace at any cost,” said the commissioner, adding that if needed, preventive detection will be initiated against drug abusers.

The commissioner said the city police will try to showcase better policing to the public. The police will work as a facilitator to ensure peaceful life for the public. So far, the police here have been doing a commendable job. However, I will check the areas that need improvement,” he said.

The commissioner also added that KAAPA will be imposed against people who engage in anti-social activities. “Strong measures will be initiated against habitual offenders. Those who are involved in criminal activities will be expelled using KAAPA,” he added.

The commissioner who hails from Alangad in Kochi, cracked the civil service in 2005 and was also a first-rank holder in LLM. He had served as Thalassery Additional SP, Neyyattinkara ASP, Police Head Quarters SP, Alappuzha SP, Kottayam SP, Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP, Crime Branch SP, Intelligence Security SP, and Intelligence DIG. Akbar’s two sisters are also IAS officers.

The outgoing commissioner, K Sethuraman, who was appointed as IG (North Zone), will take charge on August 21.

KOCHI: A. Akbar, who took over as the new city police commissioner on Thursday, said his focus will be on eradicating drug abuse in the city. “The number of inexplicable crimes has increased a lot, not just in the city but in other parts of the state as well. But when we dug deep into that, we found that drug abuse was the major reason behind it. Its distribution and use have increased a lot. Drug abusers will not be spared. Strong measures will be taken to eradicate the menace at any cost,” said the commissioner, adding that if needed, preventive detection will be initiated against drug abusers. The commissioner said the city police will try to showcase better policing to the public. The police will work as a facilitator to ensure peaceful life for the public. So far, the police here have been doing a commendable job. However, I will check the areas that need improvement,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The commissioner also added that KAAPA will be imposed against people who engage in anti-social activities. “Strong measures will be initiated against habitual offenders. Those who are involved in criminal activities will be expelled using KAAPA,” he added. The commissioner who hails from Alangad in Kochi, cracked the civil service in 2005 and was also a first-rank holder in LLM. He had served as Thalassery Additional SP, Neyyattinkara ASP, Police Head Quarters SP, Alappuzha SP, Kottayam SP, Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP, Crime Branch SP, Intelligence Security SP, and Intelligence DIG. Akbar’s two sisters are also IAS officers. The outgoing commissioner, K Sethuraman, who was appointed as IG (North Zone), will take charge on August 21.