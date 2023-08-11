Boyfriend planned murder, killed woman in revenge, reveals probe

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The probe into the murder of the Changanassery native, who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend at a lodge in Kaloor on Wednesday night, has revealed that the crime was premeditated. The police on Wednesday arrested Noushad P A, 31, a native of Thalayad near Balussery in Kozhikode for stabbing Reshma, 27, to death. The probe indicated that Noushad killed Reshma in revenge for allegedly revealing humiliating details about him to his friends. Moreover, he had abused drugs before committing the murder, the police said.

Noushad worked at the Kochi lodge as caretaker for the past year, while Reshma was an assistant at a laboratory in Kochi. They got acquainted through social media three years ago and the friendship turned into an affair.

“In 2021, Noushad was jailed in a murder attempt case following a bar brawl in Aluva. After release, he stayed at different places in Aluva and Kochi. Noushad and Reshma’s relationship had turned sour since his release from jail,” a police officer said.

It is learnt that Noushad’s friend Akhilan recently claimed that Reshma spoke ill of his physical and sexual attributes in their friends’ circle. His friends also ridiculed him for his bed-wetting problem that Reshma allegedly told them about. Noushad also suspected Reshma of having another affair while he was in jail. Angry over all this, Noushad decided to eliminate Reshma. He invited her on the pretext of renting a flat to move in together.

Reshma

“On Wednesday evening, Noushad invited Reshma, who was in Kochi, to his room at the lodge. In the room, Noushad questioned her and recorded their argument on his mobile phone. The video clip we retrieved shows Reshma weeping and denying Noushad’s allegations. Around 9.30pm, Noushad stabbed Reshma on the neck, abdomen and hand with a knife that he had kept in the room beforehand,” said an officer.

People in nearby rooms heard Reshma’s screams and alerted the police. A police team rushed Reshma to a nearby hospital, but she succumbed to injuries.

The police officers, who questioned Noushad’s friends, learnt he committed the murder after taking drugs. “He was not entirely in his senses when the police reached the spot. He said a person from the next room stabbed Reshma. Suspicious, we took him into custody. He confessed to the crime after fully regaining consciousness by morning,” said the officer.

The police said Reshma’s family was aware of her relationship with Noushad and the criminal case against her. “They even told her that he took drugs and warned her against continuing with the relationship. Her relatives had also approached the police a few years ago after coming to know that Noushad had taken money and gold ornaments from Reshma and had not returned them. The complaint was withdrawn on Reshma’s insistence,” said an officer. Noushad was remanded in judicial custody by a court. The police will seek his custody soon.

KOCHI: The probe into the murder of the Changanassery native, who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend at a lodge in Kaloor on Wednesday night, has revealed that the crime was premeditated. The police on Wednesday arrested Noushad P A, 31, a native of Thalayad near Balussery in Kozhikode for stabbing Reshma, 27, to death. The probe indicated that Noushad killed Reshma in revenge for allegedly revealing humiliating details about him to his friends. Moreover, he had abused drugs before committing the murder, the police said. Noushad worked at the Kochi lodge as caretaker for the past year, while Reshma was an assistant at a laboratory in Kochi. They got acquainted through social media three years ago and the friendship turned into an affair. “In 2021, Noushad was jailed in a murder attempt case following a bar brawl in Aluva. After release, he stayed at different places in Aluva and Kochi. Noushad and Reshma’s relationship had turned sour since his release from jail,” a police officer said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It is learnt that Noushad’s friend Akhilan recently claimed that Reshma spoke ill of his physical and sexual attributes in their friends’ circle. His friends also ridiculed him for his bed-wetting problem that Reshma allegedly told them about. Noushad also suspected Reshma of having another affair while he was in jail. Angry over all this, Noushad decided to eliminate Reshma. He invited her on the pretext of renting a flat to move in together. Reshma“On Wednesday evening, Noushad invited Reshma, who was in Kochi, to his room at the lodge. In the room, Noushad questioned her and recorded their argument on his mobile phone. The video clip we retrieved shows Reshma weeping and denying Noushad’s allegations. Around 9.30pm, Noushad stabbed Reshma on the neck, abdomen and hand with a knife that he had kept in the room beforehand,” said an officer. People in nearby rooms heard Reshma’s screams and alerted the police. A police team rushed Reshma to a nearby hospital, but she succumbed to injuries. The police officers, who questioned Noushad’s friends, learnt he committed the murder after taking drugs. “He was not entirely in his senses when the police reached the spot. He said a person from the next room stabbed Reshma. Suspicious, we took him into custody. He confessed to the crime after fully regaining consciousness by morning,” said the officer. The police said Reshma’s family was aware of her relationship with Noushad and the criminal case against her. “They even told her that he took drugs and warned her against continuing with the relationship. Her relatives had also approached the police a few years ago after coming to know that Noushad had taken money and gold ornaments from Reshma and had not returned them. The complaint was withdrawn on Reshma’s insistence,” said an officer. Noushad was remanded in judicial custody by a court. The police will seek his custody soon.