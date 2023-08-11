Dengue cases on the rise in Ernakulam district despite alerts

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite numerous alerts and government initiatives to control the spread of dengue cases in Ernakulam, the district continues to lead in the number of reported cases. As of the first ten days of August, there have been 227 confirmed cases and 710 suspected cases of dengue.

Experts attribute the rise in dengue cases to the failure in effective vector control. To curtail the spread of the dengue virus, mosquito control measures must be sustained throughout the year, beyond just the monsoon season.”During the monsoon, small puddles of water accumulate in various areas such as abandoned properties, clogged drains, accumulated garbage, and rainwater gutters.

Breeding spots are abundant in these conditions. Aedes mosquitoes have a short breeding cycle of only 12 days. Their eggs can endure dry spells and hatch once the rains return. Consequently, the key to prevention lies in comprehensive and sustained preventive measures across multiple levels over an extended duration,”said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, a member of the Indian Medical Association’s Public Health Advisory Panel.

Dr Maria Varghese, former president of the IMA Kochi chapter, stressed the need for public awareness to prevent waterlogging and maintain clean surroundings. Even minor waterlogging can lead to mosquito breeding and the subsequent transmission of the disease,she said and urged for intensified mosquito control programs to address the situation.

Rapidly isolating dengue patients plays a crucial role in curbing the disease’s spread. Jayadevan explained that the presence of dengue patients in an area facilitates the virus’s transmission by mosquitoes.”A significant fraction of dengue patients does not show any symptoms but still have dengue virus in the blood. Mosquitoes that bite such people too will carry the virus to others, resulting in infection spread,” added Jayadevan. Identifying dengue patients and isolating them with mosquito nets thus prevents further spread. Furthermore, dengue infection can occur multiple times in the same individual.

