‘Chechimarude Kada’: A hearth away from home

KOCHI: As the clock strikes 1pm, many people find themselves lost in momentary reverie, reminiscing about their mother’s lovingly prepared lunches. However, reality snaps one back to the urban chaos.

For Malayalis who miss that typical ‘naadan oonu’, the only islands of solace are quaint little eateries with those ‘Homely Meals’ boards outside. One such heartwarming outlet in Kochi is ‘Chechimarude Kada’ in Palarivattom.

Kunjumol in action at Çhechimarude Kada

This shop, run by women, has gained fame for its wholesome meals over the past 16 years. “It all started when a nearby studio approached us to provide food for its staff,” recalls owner and chief chef Kunjumol. “With the assistance of my house help Jiji, I used to do small-scale catering at that time.”

Following the studio owner’s request, the duo made arrangements at their catering unit to serve meals for the staffers. “Soon, staffers of another studio in the neighbourhood started coming here. Gradually, the place and the food caught the public’s attention, and more people started trickling in,” Kunjumol beams. Today, the modest two-storey setting is thronged by employees of several commercial establishments in Palarivattom. Foodies from other parts of the city, too, travel all the way to check out what’s so special about ‘Chechimarude Kada’.

The menu boasts traditional delights such as appam, nadan oonu, fish molly, beef vindaloo, pork fry, and duck roast. Due to high demand, the dinner menu expanded to include items like paal kappa, fish curry, and pidiyum kozhiyum after 6pm. “I learned everything from scratch from my mother-in-law, Lily,” says Kunjumol, whose children are abroad. The eatery currently has eight employees.

“They assist us in the kitchen and with serving, but Jiji and I do the main cooking,” Kunjumol says with pride. She is grateful to God and her loyal customers for the success. “It was our customers who named our shop ‘Chechimarude Kada’. “I guess people used to say about going to ‘chechimarude kada’. Over time, that became our identity,” says Kunjumol.

