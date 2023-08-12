Home Cities Kochi

‘Chechimarude Kada’: A hearth away from home

For Malayalis who miss that typical ‘naadan oonu’, the only islands of solace are quaint little eateries with those ‘Homely Meals’ boards outside. One such heartwarming outlet is ‘Chechimarude Kada'.

Published: 12th August 2023 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

(top right) with her crew  

By Anna Pameela Paul
Express News Service

KOCHI:  As the clock strikes 1pm, many people find themselves lost in momentary reverie, reminiscing about their mother’s lovingly prepared lunches. However, reality snaps one back to the urban chaos. 
For Malayalis who miss that typical ‘naadan oonu’, the only islands of solace are quaint little eateries with those ‘Homely Meals’ boards outside. One such heartwarming outlet in Kochi is ‘Chechimarude Kada’ in Palarivattom. 

Kunjumol in action at Çhechimarude Kada

This shop, run by women, has gained fame for its wholesome meals over the past 16 years. “It all started when a nearby studio approached us to provide food for its staff,” recalls owner and chief chef Kunjumol. “With the assistance of my house help Jiji, I used to do small-scale catering at that time.” 

Following the studio owner’s request, the duo made arrangements at their catering unit to serve meals for the staffers. “Soon, staffers of another studio in the neighbourhood started coming here. Gradually, the place and the food caught the public’s attention, and more people started trickling in,” Kunjumol beams.  Today, the modest two-storey setting is thronged by employees of several commercial establishments in Palarivattom. Foodies from other parts of the city, too, travel all the way to check out what’s so special about ‘Chechimarude Kada’. 

The menu boasts traditional delights such as appam, nadan oonu, fish molly, beef vindaloo, pork fry, and duck roast. Due to high demand, the dinner menu expanded to include items like paal kappa, fish curry, and pidiyum kozhiyum after 6pm. “I learned everything from scratch from my mother-in-law, Lily,” says Kunjumol, whose children are abroad. The eatery currently has eight employees.

“They assist us in the kitchen and with serving, but Jiji and I do the main cooking,” Kunjumol says with pride. She is grateful to God and her loyal customers for the success. “It was our customers who named our shop ‘Chechimarude Kada’. “I guess people used to say about going to ‘chechimarude kada’. Over time, that became our identity,” says Kunjumol.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chechimarude Kada Nadan oonu
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp