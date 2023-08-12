Kerala Agriculture Minister visits Varapetty, consoles farmer who lost 400 plantains

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Agriculture Minister P Prasad announced on Friday that the government has made the decision to provide fair compensation to K O Thomas, a plantain farmer who suffered substantial losses when 400 of his plantains were recklessly cut down by KSEB employees.

Measures will also be implemented to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future. The minister made this announcement during his visit to the farmer’s farm in Elangavam, Varappetty, which is situated near the Kandampara Lift Irrigation Project in the district.

K O Thomas and his son Anish had cultivated around 800 plantains plants on their one-acre land in Varapetty, near Muvattupuzha.

Out of these, 406 plants were abruptly cut down by authorities last Friday. Astonishingly, the farmer and his son only became aware of this action the following day. The plantains, which were cultivated for the Onam market, were mercilessly chopped down by KSEB authorities, who cited the reason that they were planted beneath a 220KV high-tension line.

The minister emphasised that prior to cultivation in such areas, regional-level arrangements will be established through discussions involving officials from the Agriculture Department, Electricity Department, and farmers.

Facing an estimated loss of Rs 4.38 lakh, K O Thomas received compensation of Rs 3.5 lakh from KSEB after the issue triggered controversy, prompting the intervention of Agriculture Minister P Prasad and Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty. The compensation is set to be presented to him on Chingam 1, falling on August 17.

