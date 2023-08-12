Home Cities Kochi

Kochi’s ‘London Bridge’ gets a  falling down scare

“The bridge’s structural integrity is not compromised, but there are some rusted parts that need to be reinforced.”

Published: 12th August 2023 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

PWD officials inspecting the Thoppumpady Harbour Bridge on Friday

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Visuals casting doubts over the Thoppumpady Harbour Bridge’s safety prompted officials to rush to the site for a “prompt inspection” on Friday. Videos and pictures captured from under the bridge gained traction on social media platforms, as it revealed the structure’s dilapidated girders and beams. A local resident could be heard lamenting the lack of maintenance, and airing concerns about its safety. 

A social worker based in Fort Kochi, Niyas C A, alerted the Public Works Department (PWD), which quickly despatched its bridges division officials to the site for assessment. “We promptly conducted an inspection upon watching the video,” said a PWD engineer. “The bridge’s structural integrity is not compromised, but there are some rusted parts that need to be reinforced.”

Following the inspection, Niyas said the officials had assured local residents that the bridge was  stable. “However, there is a case of negligence. it is evident that the structure is in a poor condition,” he added.  “There are water pipelines, and telecom and electric cables under the bridge. The girders rusted due to leaks from the pipelines.” 

Notably, it has been a decade since the PWD undertook any maintenance work on the bridge. “In 2013, we replaced some slabs near the central span,” said an official. “Currently, there are no major stability concerns.”  However, the official added that an estimate of Rs 84 lakh for the necessary maintenance had been submitted for government approval. “Once the funds are allocated, we will wrap up work in two months,” he said.

‘Sole drawbridge in the state’ 
An iconic landmark of Kochi, the Thoppumpady Harbour Bridge aka Old Harbour Bridge was constructed in 1938 by British engineer Robert Bristow to connect Willingdon Island with the mainland. “This bridge, a marvel of engineering, is the sole drawbridge in Kerala. While the PWD has undertaken repairs, preservation efforts have been lacking,” former Kochi mayor K J Sohan, who is the state convenor of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage. “Its middle section could be lifted with a pulley mechanism, allowing unobstructed passage for ships entering and leaving the port.” 
Hence, it used to be known as the “London Bridge of Kochi”. Though designated as a heritage monument, conservation efforts have been patchy.    

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp