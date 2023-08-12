Kochi’s ‘London Bridge’ gets a  falling down scare

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

KOCHI: Visuals casting doubts over the Thoppumpady Harbour Bridge’s safety prompted officials to rush to the site for a “prompt inspection” on Friday. Videos and pictures captured from under the bridge gained traction on social media platforms, as it revealed the structure’s dilapidated girders and beams. A local resident could be heard lamenting the lack of maintenance, and airing concerns about its safety.

A social worker based in Fort Kochi, Niyas C A, alerted the Public Works Department (PWD), which quickly despatched its bridges division officials to the site for assessment. “We promptly conducted an inspection upon watching the video,” said a PWD engineer. “The bridge’s structural integrity is not compromised, but there are some rusted parts that need to be reinforced.”

Following the inspection, Niyas said the officials had assured local residents that the bridge was stable. “However, there is a case of negligence. it is evident that the structure is in a poor condition,” he added. “There are water pipelines, and telecom and electric cables under the bridge. The girders rusted due to leaks from the pipelines.”

Notably, it has been a decade since the PWD undertook any maintenance work on the bridge. “In 2013, we replaced some slabs near the central span,” said an official. “Currently, there are no major stability concerns.” However, the official added that an estimate of Rs 84 lakh for the necessary maintenance had been submitted for government approval. “Once the funds are allocated, we will wrap up work in two months,” he said.

‘Sole drawbridge in the state’

An iconic landmark of Kochi, the Thoppumpady Harbour Bridge aka Old Harbour Bridge was constructed in 1938 by British engineer Robert Bristow to connect Willingdon Island with the mainland. “This bridge, a marvel of engineering, is the sole drawbridge in Kerala. While the PWD has undertaken repairs, preservation efforts have been lacking,” former Kochi mayor K J Sohan, who is the state convenor of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage. “Its middle section could be lifted with a pulley mechanism, allowing unobstructed passage for ships entering and leaving the port.”

Hence, it used to be known as the “London Bridge of Kochi”. Though designated as a heritage monument, conservation efforts have been patchy.

