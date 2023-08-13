10 years after heart transplant, Sruthi leads ‘beautiful’ 2nd life

By Express News Service

KOCHI: 10 years ago, on this day (August 13, 2013), 24-year-old Sruthi was in a hopeless state as she was suffering from cardiomyopathy, a condition that affects the heart muscles.

However, on World Organ Donation Day (August 13) in 2013, a call from Dr Jose Chacko changed her life and now she is living a healthy life. 34-year-old Sruthi became the first person in the state to live for 10 years after a heart transplant surgery.

The decision of Kottayam native Lalichan’s family gifted her with a second life. Lalichan was declared brain dead at the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital. His family immediately decided to donate his organs. Within an hour, his heart was transported to Lisie Hospital from Kottayam. “I am grateful to the family of Lalichanchettan. I was struggling and did not expect to live a happy life. Their decision to donate his organs gave me this life,” said a teary-eyed Sruthi. The transplantation surgery was conducted under the leadership of Dr Jose Chacko Periyapuram.

Sruthi, who came back to normal life after the surgery, is now working as a beautician. At the event organised by Lisie Hospital to celebrate her second life, Sruthi thanked everyone who helped her out. “The doctors and nurses gave me much confidence. Even my neighbours helped me financially.

I am grateful to each one of them,” she said. Elsamma, Lalichan’s sister listened to her brother’s heartbeats after 10 years at the event. The event was attended by actress Anna Ben, Dr Jose Chacko Periyapuram, HOD of the department of cardiothoracic surgery and Fr Paul Karedan, director of Lisie Hospital.

